Rescues and discards in the Barça

BARCELONA — Xavi Hernández will take charge of his 26th game for Barcelona this Sunday, four months after his debut in a derby against Espanyol on November 20, 2021. Pressured by immediacy and the need to improve the team’s performance , the Catalan coach has worked hard with his squad, he has improved it in a winter market with sensational results and has restored the confidence of players who were in doubt… Making it quite clear, also for the moment, who does not fit into his plans to future.

RESCUED

Among the improvement contemplated in the Barça game, it would be worth highlighting the step forward of Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembélé or Sergiño Dest, players called into question during the first months of the season and who, facing the final stretch, have recovered both their self-esteem on the pitch and the confidence conveyed by your technician.

Dembélé, with the doubt of his future always on stage, suspecting the entity that may have an agreement with another club and having even been publicly condemned, has been recovered for the cause by a Xavi more aware of the present and its needs than what that may happen in the future, even more so by proclaiming his desire that the French striker end up renewing his contract.

Dembélé has improved his performance as Dest and Frenkie de Jong have indisputably done, the former removing his expendable status from the plane and earning the trust of Dani Alves as competition on the right side or, if necessary, Alba’s substitute in the left, and the midfielder increasing his weight in the game, ceasing to be a simple and sad secondary to gain consideration.

Nobody with knowledge of the cause around the Camp Nou questions Frenkie’s future as a Barça player, starting with himself, and any speculation that alludes to his transfer is not, not even, put into consideration.

SIGNED

There are players in the squad who are little less than essential for Xavi. Soccer players whose role is not questioned. It happens with Ter Stegen, with Piqué, Araújo, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Pedri or Gavi, who together with the newcomers Aubameyang and Ferran Torres make up the backbone of a Barça whose growth is indisputable. All of them waiting, of course, for the injured Ansu Fati.

Another group in which Adama, Dani Alves, Èric García, Memphis Depay, Nico would be placed is that of the companions, aware of the weight they have in the coach’s plan, such as Luuk de Jong, won for the cause based on his goals … And then there are the designated ones, the players who are known, or suspected, discarded by the coach.

It happens with Braithwaite, who after recovering from his injury has only played 22 minutes in two games since January, also with Mingueza, just four times a starter with Xavi and whose prominence has fallen into a tailspin, or with Sergi Roberto, long-term injured, indicated by the directive that does not want to renew him and to whom the technician understands expendable.

As much as it happens with Lenglet, only once starter with Xavi, with a Riqui Puig who has been twice without showing the ability to be taken into account, or with Umtiti and Neto, one always injured and the other, substitute without options and whose departure at the end of the course is suspected indisputable.