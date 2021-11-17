Research and the risk of hypoxia: LOLnews

An interdisciplinary team of scientists has discovered a relationship between salt intake and hypothalamus activity in the brain

The salt it is one of those foods to pay close attention to for the health of our body. The studies that prove it are many and recent research shows that there may be a link with the risk of hypoxia.

A interdisciplinary team of scientists, he specifically analyzed the behavior of deep brain areas in relation to salt intake. In particular, the hypothalamus was observed. Using new surgical and neuro-imaging technologies, it was seen how the intake of salt corresponds to a greater blood flow in the brain and an activation of neurons that release vasopressin, an antidiuretic hormone that is responsible for bringing sodium levels down.

In subjects where sodium levels are high, there will be a greater activation of this hormone may run the risk of ‘hypoxia which could cause damage to brain tissues.

