Research determines the influence of environmental factors in the diagnosis of serious mental disorders

Identifying geographic variations in incidence may be an important step in delineating risk factors for the disease, researchers say.

Recently, a research project carried out in the department of Caldas, Colombia, identifies that the geographical location of patients may be related to the incidence of some psychiatric conditions, such as Bipolar disorderthe schizophrenia and the major depressive disorder.

Research has been carried out primarily in high-income countries. In this case, we use electronic health records (EHRs) from a middle-income country, Colombia, to characterize the geographic variation of major mental disorders.

The team analyzed data from electronic medical records and identified 16,295 people who received a primary diagnosis of Bipolar disorder, schizophrenia or major depressive disorder on the first visit.

“To identify the relationship between travel time and the incidence of mental illness, we used a negative binomial regression model with zero inflation. We used spatial scan statistics to identify groups of patients, stratified by diagnosis and severity: mild (outpatients) or severe (inpatients),” the researchers commented.

As results, the team observed a significant correlation between hospital travel time and incidence for outpatients with mild disease (relative risk [RR], 0.80; 95% CI, 0.71 – 0.89; P < 0.001), but not for inpatients with severe disease. This observation was mainly due to patients with major depressive disorder.

Each hot spot is a candidate location for investigation to identify genetic or environmental risk factors for serious mental illness. Our analyzes highlight how the existing infrastructure of middle-income countries can be an extraordinary resource for population studies.

Seven distinct groups of serious mental illnesses were identified, all of them with a significant overrepresentation of the Bipolar disorder.

The first cluster around the hospital, located in a metropolitan area, had the highest probability of each of the three mental disorders and had the greatest overrepresentation of major depressive disorder (RR, 5.47; P < 0.001).

The second group, located 1.5 hours from the hospital, had the greatest overrepresentation of Bipolar disorder severe (RR, 5.83; P < .001), and has one of the highest annual frequencies in the world, with 8.7 inpatients per 10,000 residents.

Other conflicting points showed patterns of overrepresentation differentiated by diagnosis.

However, the analysis did not assess the place of residence prior to a patient’s first recorded hospital visit, which is necessary to investigate the impact of environmental factors, such as travel.

