Research: immune system and brain, what interactions? AssoCareNews.it

Research, three studies investigate how the immune system can interact with our brain. Here are the interesting results.

That the immune system also plays a role in brain health is something we’ve been talking about for a few years, but what does that mean exactly?

Can we do something to figure out if our immune system is working “for or against” our brains?

A team of researchers from the CNR Institute of Neuroscience, belonging to the Department of Biomedical Sciences, working at the Humanitas hospital in Rozzano – composed of Elisabetta Menna, Antonella Borreca, Maria Luisa Malosio and Michela Matteoli – studies the effects of this interaction.

To address this study topic, the group interacts closely with the immunologists and clinicians of Humanitas, an institution of excellence for the study of inflammation. In particular, three projects seek to shed light on different aspects of this interaction.

First study.

The first investigates how the immune system “trains” the brain right from the embryo. Using a preclinical model of prenatal inflammation in late pregnancy, the team demonstrated that the increase in the pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-6 induces an increase in the formation of synapses, the contact sites between neurons that allow information transfer. in the brain, as well as an alteration of neuronal connections in different areas of the brain.

The study, published in the journal Immunity, also made it possible to identify the key role of a neuronal gene involved in patients with schizophrenia, thus supporting the evidence between high maternal levels of IL-6 and risk of neurodevelopmental diseases.

Second study.

The second project concerns the link between nutrition, lifestyle and the brain to prevent cognitive impairment in the population. Metabolic abnormalities such as obesity, diabetes, and various types of stress that induce cellular senescence appear to be one of the factors that can accelerate deterioration. This project studies the effects of the metabolic syndrome induced by the prolonged intake of a high-fat diet on the brains of males and females and is also carried out in collaboration with the Institute of bioimaging and molecular physiology of the CNR and the University of Milan Bicocca. The work has already been submitted for publication.

Third study.

Finally, the group collaborates with colleagues from Humanitas to understand how the health of the intestine affects the permeability of the brain to external stimuli.

Some results recently published in the journal “Science” have shown that, in the event that inflammatory signals originate in the intestine during gastrointestinal pathologies, the brain is “isolated” from the rest of the organism thanks to the closure of a vascular barrier that prevents the propagation inflammation.

This closure itself is responsible for the onset of depression and anxiety, which could explain why these states often accompany those with chronic bowel disease, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.