Research is starting point for new treatments against psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis

New study determines that the severity of these dermatological pathologies can be reduced by systemic inhibition rather than a local skin process.

Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory disease most common on the skin, but it can also spread to the joints. Photo: Shutterstock.

In Psoriasis, the triggering factors usually appear first in age adult, as a result of stress and UV radiation, but there is also a genetic predisposition to develop it. Activation of the S100A9 gene in skin and immune cells has been identified as a risk factor for the development of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

Research would have discovered that by systemically inhibiting the S100A9 gene throughout the body, the severity of the disease could be reduced. Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritisinstead of focusing solely on the skin.

The research team, Faculty of Medicine, University of Vienna, found that starting point, by means of which the inflammation in these two conditions; The entire process was centered on the S100A9 gene, which has long been the scientific research center on psoriasis, which enjoy international prestige.

The researchers’ findings can serve as a basis for developing new treatment, diagnosis and prevention strategies; laying the foundations for a paradigm shift in the treatment of these two diseases“an important step towards the development of targeted therapeutic options in the form of drugs that act systemically rather than locally in the skin,” says one of the leaders of the work, Dr. Erwin Wagner.

As he has shown, the symptoms of psoriasis disappear when the S100A9 gene is deactivated in all cells of the body. Recent preclinical experiments in rodents have been able to throw light on the particular influence that have skin and immune cells in which S100A9 occurs in the severity of the disease.

“We now know that inflammatory responses in the psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis they are increased when S100A9 is only inhibited in skin cells. Therefore, drugs that inhibit S100A9 should be administered via the systemic in tablet form or drippers,” concludes Dr. Wagner.

Source consulted here.