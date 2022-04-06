Research of Medicine students UNA shines worldwide

Asunción, IP Agency.- An investigation on adverse effects of the anticovid vaccine in patients with lupus, developed by students of the Medicine and Surgery career of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the UNA, was selected among the best 25 works from around the world.

Students of the fourth and eighth semester of the Medicine and Surgery career of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the UNA, presented a research work on “Frequency of adverse effects after the anticovid vaccine in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus”, which was selected by the 11th Annual Meeting of the Lupus Academy 2022 among the best 25 research papers worldwide.

The scientific event will take place from April 8 to 10, in the city of Florence, Italy, reported from the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the UNA. In this context, they described as a true achievement, to position this scientific work among the 25 best worldwide.

One of the researchers, the student Cynthia Holt Martínez, from the fourth semester of the career, stated that the idea arose from the uncertainty generated by the different existing platforms of vaccines against covid and the adverse effects that they could produce in patients, especially in those who suffer from systemic lupus erythematosus. It was developed under the mentorship and support of professionals Isabel Acosta and Idalina Stanley.

The research methodology used was surveys through telephone calls to patients selected by the treating physicians themselves. In total, it included 52 patients analyzed according to the amount of anticovid doses they had received, analyzing 108 applied doses, each with the adverse effects in each case.

The student reported that the entire investigative process, from the conception of the idea and the development of the work, lasted approximately one year. “We were carrying out the work between the faculty and the responsibilities that it entails allowed us, we did it through telephone surveys of patients whose data was provided to us by the family doctors,” she indicated.

Said research will be published by the Lupus Academy journal at the end of the congress and the audio of the presentation will also be accessible in English, through the Lupus Academy platform, available online for all researchers, students, doctors and those interested in the topic.