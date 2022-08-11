Research related to the management of federal funds points to the functions of a senior executive of Education

Students in the country’s public education system will return to classes next Wednesday amid teacher recruitment problems, unfinished school repairs and other well-known shortcomings.

But at the agency with the largest budget in government, attention to those priorities is regularly interrupted by allegations of public corruption that seem to have ineradicable roots.

The most recent case was uncovered yesterday morning when police officers Office of the Inspector General (IGO) of the United States Department of Education raided offices at the headquarters of the Department of Education (DE) in Hato Rey.

The raid is connected to an investigation into irregularities in the use of federal funds allegedly committed by the manager of the agency’s Auxiliary Secretariat for Technical Education, Kelvin Pagán La Luz, a source confirmed to El Nuevo Día with knowledge of the investigation. The Secretary of Education, Eliezer Ramos Parés, confirmed that the office of the official, who was relieved of his post yesterday, was raided.

Agents specializing in forensic investigations of electronic equipment, such as computers, also carried out a raid on a “penthouse” owned by Pagán La Luz in the luxurious Parque de las Fuentes condominium in Hato Rey.

Several sources confirmed that Pagán La Luz resides there with his partner. But, in addition, in the registry of corporations of the Department of State, he appears as an incorporator and resident agent of the non-profit corporation Capoheart, RBS, whose address is the same as the apartment in Parque de las Fuentes.

This medium called and sent text messages to Pagán La Luz on his phone, but none of the communications were answered.

federal funds

The investigation is related to the feds’ use of the Immediate Aid to Restart School Operations (Restart) Programaccording to one source.

This appropriation responded to disasters in various states and territories recognized by the federal government under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, PL 115-123 (February 9, 2018). In the case of Puerto Rico, they refer to hurricanes Irma and María, and the consequences of these disasters in the archipelago.

Pagán La Luz, who identified himself in the DE as a militant and collector of the New Progressive Party (PNP), according to sources, was director of the Aguas Buenas Vocational School. In 2016, he came to the Caguas Regional Office to work with Human Resources. Then, in 2017, the former secretary and now convicted of corruption Julia Keleher appointed him director of Technical Education in the central administration of the agency.

In 2020, former Secretary Eligio Hernández named him manager, which is a career position at the agency, to continue directing Technical Education. This division is responsible for teaching post-secondary courses at the Technological Institutes, the School of Die Making and Tooling, and the Puerto Rico Aviation Maintenance Institute (PRAMI-Fajardo).

The rise of Pagán La Luz and other career appointments made by Hernández were not without controversy. As recently as June of this year, the Office of the Electoral Comptroller (OCE) imposed a fine of $11,000 on the DE for violating the electoral ban on advertisements in election years.

In the notification of the administrative fine, the OCE specifies that the DE committed 44 infractions that consisted of the publication of 44 calls for different jobs without first obtaining the authorization of the OCE. One of those 44 calls was to fill the position currently held by Pagán La Luz.

will continue to charge

After the raid, the Secretary of Education yesterday removed Pagán from his duties. The determination, effective yesterday, implies that Pagán will not be able to perform the functions of his career position or have access to the agency, although he will continue to receive his salary while the investigation concludes.

Ramos Parés acknowledged that “this official’s office was part of the intervention” yesterday. The secretary also acknowledged that “there are flags about potential acts outside of law and order” and ongoing information requests, although he declined to offer other details so as not to affect the investigation.

Ramos Parés said that nobody in his office knew yesterday about the whereabouts of Pagán La Luz. “There are staff in my office who have tried to have communication. To date, we have had no communication with him,” the official said.

Pierluisi: “I’m not surprised”

The governor Peter Pierluisi said, for his part, that “repudiates” any possible irregularity in government. But he added that, at the DE, which is the agency with the most employees, “irregularities can arise at any time.”

“I am not surprised that irregularities can be detected in a government operation the size of ours. The important thing is to take prompt action to prevent them from occurring or continuing,” Pierluisi said.at the end of a press conference on another topic.

“What needs to be done is to take the necessary prophylactic measures to cooperate with the federal OIG, on the one hand, and on the other, to prevent any irregularity from continuing,” he stressed.

The governor defended the agency’s performance during his administration.

“We have not had any sign of importance in that department at least in the year and seven months that we have been in charge. This is the first time we’ve had a situation like this, a search warrant attempted by the inspector general. The important thing is that you cooperate with the inspector general, which I am sure is the case, ”he replied.

“A blow to the image”

The raid comes just over a year after Keleher pleaded guilty to corruption at the agency.

Keleher, who facilitated Pagán La Luz’s arrival at the central education administration, was released from Alderson prison in West Virginia on July 22, after serving six months in prison for conspiring to commit fraud. The former head will now serve a year of house arrest.

“Undoubtedly, it is an additional blow to the image of the Department of Education, for the thousands of officials who also work and get up every day in the Department of Education to give their best,” said Ramos Paré.It’s about the break-in yesterday. “It is a blow to the morale of those of us within the Department of Education,” he added.

The head revealed that, through internal processes, other alleged irregularities have been identified, but did not offer details. “I can assure you that the processes are working, that many of our processes have raised the flag on potential irregularities, that is where many of these investigations have originated and that we are going to collaborate until this evil is eradicated,” he mentioned.

When questioned as to whether any potential irregularity had been identified in the management of Pagán La Luz through these internal processes, he replied that “I am not going to go into detail about the investigation.”

“There will be an opportunity for Puerto Rico to know where it originates from, how the investigation took place, and it will go to trial and analyze everything that happened,” he said.

The program provided federal funds to defray expenses related to restarting operations, reopening and re-enrolling students in elementary and secondary schools located in the affected areas, including private schools.

Among the described uses of these funds are the retrieval of student and staff data and other electronic information; the replacement of information systems, including hardware and software; financial operations; reasonable transportation costs; rental of mobile educational units; and rental of alternate locations or neutral spaces.

Journalists Alex Figueroa Cancel and Gloria Ruiz Kuilan contributed to this story.