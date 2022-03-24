After two years of the Covid 19 pandemic, research continues to advance our knowledge of the virus. Several studies have tried to clarify why some people get sick and others don’t and why some suffer from more severe symptoms. It is confirmed that the greatest risk factor would depend on previous illnesses and advanced age. At the same time, there may also be a genetic predisposition that influences the contraction of the virus. In fact, it seems that some genetic variants could defend us or predispose us to get sick from Covid.

The news on the Coronavirus

Research shows that the genetic predisposition of the individual plays a fundamental role in Covid infection. In reality, however, there are several studies that have followed to analyze the reasons behind a different response to exposure to the virus. Under the Covid Human Genetic Efforta large number of researchers from all over the world have found that 15% of severe forms of Covid would depend on a genetic predisposition.

Two other studies have investigated this aspect, identifying a molecule that could be one of the factors responsible for the predisposition. In fact, in both cases the patients with severe forms of Covid showed genetic mutations that inhibited the production of an important molecule for the immune defense (interferon-1). An all-Italian study suggests that genetic predisposition could also depend on a reduced production of the MBL molecule. Not a small factor, considering that MBL would be able to neutralize the Coronavirus Spike protein. The correlation between low production of this molecule and severity of the virus is also confirmed by another study on Nature Immunology.

Research shows that we could fall ill with Covid and have severe symptoms even for hereditary factors

The latest study in this area led to the discovery of a correlation between a specific genetic variant and Covid infection. It is a work carried out by Regeneron Genetics Center, which compared the genetic characteristics of a number of infected patients. In this way, they were able to identify a genetic variant that could reduce the risk of Covid infection by 40%. This could be due to the fact that this variant leads to a reduction of a protein that the virus uses as a “gateway”. All this could bring to light new methods to fight the coronavirus, thanks to the continuous work of researchers. At the same time, there is still a different way to go. Therefore, we avoid relying on our genetic heritage by abandoning all precautions.

Instead, there appears to be a category of people for whom the risk of Covid infection would be higher.