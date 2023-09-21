Research team reveals important target protein

This article has been reviewed in accordance with Science X’s editorial process and policies. The editors have highlighted the following features, ensuring the reliability of the content: Ok!



ATS interferes with 1) redox homeostasis, ② lipid metabolism, and ③ protein synthesis in P. falciparum to exert anti-malarial effects by simultaneously targeting multiple essential proteins. DV: digestive vacuole; HZ: haemozoin; Myth: Mitochondria. Credit: Peng Gao et al.



Jigang Wang and colleagues have made significant progress in unraveling the antimalarial mechanisms of artemisinin (ART) and its derivatives. Their latest research, published in the journal engineeringHighlights important target proteins and pathways of ART, providing valuable insights into combating malaria and addressing emerging ART resistance.

Malaria remains a serious threat to global health, despite the widespread use of ART and its derivatives, which have significantly reduced the global burden of this disease. To address this ongoing challenge, it is important to understand the precise antimalarial mechanisms of ART. The research team used a combined strategy consisting of mass spectrometry-coupled cellular thermal shift assay (MS-CETSA) and transcriptomics profiling to identify a set of putative anti-malarial targets of ART.

By employing MS-CETSA, the team identified potential anti-malarial targets of ART based on the principle that drug binding events influence the thermal stability of the targeting protein. The results were then combined with transcriptomic analysis to determine important anti-malarial target proteins and associated causal pathways. Subsequent validation experiments on five potential protein targets showed that ART could act against malaria parasites by interfering with redox homeostasis, lipid metabolism and protein synthesis processes.

“These findings provide new perspectives on the anti-malarial mechanisms of ART and provide important insights into multiple proteins involved in parasite survival that can be targeted to combat malaria,” said Jiaming Wu, editor of the journal. engineering, “With signs of ART resistance emerging in some areas, it is extremely important to understand the precise mechanisms of ART.”

Artemisinin and its derivatives are currently the cornerstone drugs of malaria therapy. However, the emergence and spread of ART resistance underlines the need for greater knowledge of its antimalarial mechanisms. Identification of critical targets and pathways serves as a step for rational optimization of existing artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs) and development of strategies to reduce ART resistance.

The research not only elucidates the antimalarial mechanisms of ART, but also establishes potential methods for mechanistic studies of other antimalarial drugs. These findings will contribute to ongoing efforts to combat malaria and improve global health outcomes.