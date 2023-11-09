Researchers Announce Safety and Effectiveness of Ophthalmic Solution to Treat Dry Eye Disease

Published in Cornea, Researchers announced that perfluorohexyloctane ophthalmic solution (Miebo, Bausch + Lomb) could be an effective and well-tolerated treatment to provide long-term relief to people with chronic dry eye disease (DED). The results were based on the KALAHARI phase 3 extension trial that was conducted to evaluate the tolerability and safety of perfluorohexyloctane.

DED is defined as a chronic inflammatory disease of the ocular surface that can cause dryness, stinging, burning, grittiness, and episodes of blurred vision in the eye. Evaporative and aqueous are the 2 main types of DED, since evaporative is caused by a deficient tear film of the lipid layer and aqueous is produced when the eyes do not produce enough tears.

The FDA granted approval for the use of perfluorohexyloctane following the multicenter, randomized, double-blind, saline-controlled studies of GOBI and MOJAVE. Both studies met their primary symptom and efficacy endpoints, providing relief to people from day 15 to day 57 of the studies.

The press release noted that the phase 3 study was a multicenter, single-arm, open-label extension trial that tested perfluorohexyloctane in 208 people with DED symptoms related to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD). However, individuals included in the KALAHARI study had to be previously treated with saline from the GOBI study.

The 208 individuals received 1 drop of perfluorohexyloctane in both eyes, 4 times a day for a total of 52 weeks.

Results from the phase 3 trial showed improvements in total corneal fluorescein stress (tCFS) and ocular dryness on the visual analogue scale (VAS). At week 4 of perfluorohexyloctane treatment after saline treatment, individuals reported showing improvements in tCFS and VAS score.

“Given the chronic nature of dry eye disease, tolerability is a critical measure for long-term use and patient adherence,” said Eugene Protzko, MD, principal clinical investigator of the KALAHARI study and an ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon at Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates, in a press release. “Miebo, a single-ingredient, water-based, preservative-free prescription eye drop, was well tolerated over the duration of KALAHARI, which is consistent with what we observed in previous short-term studies.”

The study authors noted that no serious adverse events were reported during treatment with perfluorohexyloctane. The only adverse events included blurred vision, allergic conjunctivitis, and increased tearing, which only occurred in 1.4% of individuals.

Perfluorohexyloctane can be prescribed for treatment as it was approved for commercial use in September 2023, following FDA approval.

Reference

Bausch + Lomb announces the publication of data from the Phase 3 extension trial of MIEBO™ (perfluorohexyloctane ophthalmic solution) in cornea. Bausch + Lomb. Press release. November 7, 2023. Accessed November 7, 2023. https://www.bausch.com/news/?id=190.