Researchers determine treatment avoiding permanent sequelae of rectal cancer

Study called “Tautem” through which the morbidity of rectal cancer patients is improved, by subjecting the patient to a local chemo-radiotherapy treatment, and then a minimal local surgery through this research of the Parc Research and Innovation Institute Taulí (I3PT), led by Xavier Serra Aracil, in order to improve the quality of life of these patients.

These results have been presented at the meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO, for its acronym in English). The study which has been carried out in 17 hospitals, began in 2011, and has had 173 patients who, randomly, have undergone either the usual treatment or the innovative treatment to verify the research team hypothesis of the I3PT.

“This has allowed, in a first phase, to show that we have very promising results: in 44 percent of cases, chemo-radiotherapy has eliminated the tumor, and in 70 percent of cases the reduction is very important. In addition, post-operative complications and hospitalization rates have been significantly lower,” said the expert.

The study creates a new phase to assess the quality of life of patients from six months after both treatments. At this point, explains Serra, it can be concluded that if a change in surgical strategy can be carried out in these cases, and demonstrate that traditional surgery can be avoided with all the side effects that it entails and the damage to the quality of life of the affected people.

