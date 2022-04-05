Researchers find a 3.3% incidence of celiac disease in southern Puerto Rico

The study revealed that celiac disease in Puerto Rican patients presents with gastritis and chronic duodenitis.

Illustration Celiac or celiac disease as a medical concept of intestinal anatomy with normal villi and damaged small intestine lining as an autoimmune disorder of the digestive system. Photo: Shutterstock.

Researchers from the Ponce Health Science University concluded that the illness celiac reaches 3.3 percent, after conducting a study with a global population of 400 patients in a private clinic in the south of Puerto Rico.

Dr. Cristina Santiago, one of the authors of the study, indicated that in the medical literature it is found that this condition only affected white Europeans, but after this study, where 55 percent of the participants are women, it was found that there is affected patients.

The population study focused on patients from 0 to 21 years old in a clinic in the south of Puerto Rico, where in addition to the illness celiac disease, non-celiac gluten sensitivity was found to score 2.2 and gluten allergy reached 6.3 percent.

Another relevant aspect that Dr. Santiago indicated is that the patients presented chronic gastritis and duodenitis as related diseases, as well as abdominal pain as the main symptom.

Additionally, they found that at least 10.82 percent of patients had allergies to other foods, in addition to gluten, so, in summary, the researchers indicate that there is the illness celiac disease in southern Puerto Rico.

See the full interview:

clinical approach

Dr. Francisco Cebollero, gastroenterologist, spoke with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, and referred to the immunological reaction that occurs after the ingestion of gluten, a protein present in wheat, barley, oats and rye, reaching cause inflammation that damages the lining of the small intestine and causes medical complications. It also makes it harder to absorb some nutrients, which is known as malabsorption.

Dr. Cebollero indicated that signs such as chronic or recurrent diarrhea, poor absorption of food or vitaminsAbdominal pain, weight loss, abdominal tenderness, and in some cases constipation are common in this condition.

Diagnosis

Different tests are required, including tests for antibodies in the blood, and for patients with these antibodies or with symptoms that reflect some relationship, a small intestine biopsy where at the microscopic level the presence of damage to the mucosa of the small intestine.

Through an endoscopy, a instrument in the small intestine to take the tests, for which the patient is required to be exposed to gluten for a few hours or days, thus reaching a correct diagnosis.

In the same way, the time that the patient has had symptoms is important to determine if the patient has celiac disease or not, however, if the blood antibody tests and biopsies have been positive is considered chronic.

“It is important that the patient with a positive diagnosis completely excludes the consumption of gluten, since a small amount can make the symptoms appear significantly, so it is suggested to visit the dietitian in order to have a guide and improve the symptoms. ”, he stressed.