Researchers have discovered an innovative tool for diagnosing food allergies

Valencia (EP). A multidisciplinary team from the Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga and the Biomedical Research Institute of Málaga and the Nanomedicine Platform (Ibima Platforma Bionand) have published several studies that promise to improve the diagnosis and precise identification of patients allergic to certain foods. Are.

The work, published in the journals ‘Allergy’ and ‘International Journal of Molecular Science’, was led by researchers from the Drugs and Allergic Diseases group led by Dr. maria jose torres And cristobalina mayorga,

“Food allergies, especially those of plant origin, are a growing problem and have a significant impact on the quality of life of those affected,” states the study, which specifies that, in particular, lipids Transfer proteins Non-specific lipid transfer proteins (NSLTPs), which are present in some fruits and vegetables such as peaches, apples, and tomatoes, have been shown to be responsible for severe allergic reactions.

Currently, the main challenge in diagnosing these allergies is to differentiate between asymptomatic sensitization and clinically relevant allergies that present with various symptoms (itchy mouth, urticaria, abdominal pain, etc.) in patients. “This is very important for allergy patients, since a misdiagnosis or misdiagnosis can affect their quality of life, for example, restricting the intake of certain basic nutritional foods or avoiding them,” he says. .

In this context, the Ibima team of researchers has conducted two innovative studies with the aim of establishing the value of Basophil Activation Test (BAT) and Mast Cell Activation Test (MAT) as accurate diagnostic tools in patients. Allergy to foods that contain allergens.

Basophils and mast cells are both immune cells that play an important role in the development of symptoms of allergic reactions, so knowing their mode of action and how they might respond in the presence of a certain allergen can help predict whether the patient will be harmed or not. Whether or not there is an allergic reaction after eating the food.

These studies, in which F Gomez, JA Cañas. Others, including C Arnada, JA Céspedes and N Pérez, demonstrated that both diagnostic tests are able to differentiate allergic patients from non-allergic individuals to peach, especially its major allergen (Pru P3).

Furthermore, combining both techniques increases the chances of making an accurate diagnosis in about 95 percent of cases. “This represents a significant advance in the ability to differentiate different allergic manifestations of tolerance to certain foods,” the researchers elaborate. This study is one of the few to evaluate the results of BAT and MAT in this particular allergic condition.

Thus, they state that “these findings indicate that the parameters assessed in BAT and MAT are very useful for distinguishing peach-allergic patients from tolerant subjects. However, they emphasize the need to consider other factors.” also shed light on who may play a role.” relevant to fully understanding the severity of clinical symptoms in this type of allergy, such as sensitivity to pollen and other environmental factors.”