Researchers manage to estimate for the first time the prevalence of Huntington’s disease on the island

Dorsal striagus, caudate nucleus, and putamen, highlighted in the brain of a person with Huntington’s disease and close-up view of neuronal degradation. Photo: Shutterstock.

A group of researchers published the first estimate of the prevalence of Huntington’s Disease in Puerto Rico, with the aim of establishing knowledge of the clinical diagnosis, and the cases that are unknown on the Island.

Huntington’s disease (HD) is a genetic disorder in which neurons in certain parts of the brain wear out or degenerate. The disease is transmitted from parents to children.

Dr. Sylvette Ayala Peña, associate professor at the RCM and one of the authors of the study.

As explained today in a press release by RCM associate professor Sylvette Ayala Peña, the educational center and the Huntington Foundation of Puerto Rico have partnered with the purpose of identifying Huntington’s patients on the island and studying their medical needs. .

“In the country there are no statistics on people who suffer from this disease and, as a consequence, their needs go unnoticed,” said Ayala Peña.

Currently, little is known in the country about Huntington’s disease, a condition without a cure, and with Ayala Peña’s decade of experience, they have sought to identify biological processes to target pharmacological therapies.

As studies have shown, the disease involves some damage to the DNA that is in the mitochondria, a part of the cell responsible for producing energy for cellular processes, and a molecule called XJB-5-131 has been identified, which specifically lodges in the mitochondria and that prevents oxidative damage to the DNA of the mitochondria and the loss of neurons, as well as loss of motor function.

The recently published study in Puerto Rico has managed to identify some 99 patients living with HD on the island.

“Our results show that we have identified and confirmed, through genetic testing or family history, 99 people living with HD. According to the autosomal inheritance of Huntington’s Disease, 52% are men and 48% are women”, emphasized the researchers led by doctors Christian González Serrano and Génesis Vázquez, authors, together with a group that includes Dr. Ayala Peña.

“We identify patients with onset of the condition in adulthood in early, middle and advanced stages of the disease, but also in juvenile cases. We have also identified 253 people at risk of developing HD and created 31 pedigrees. These results represent 28.2% of the island (22 of 78 municipalities)”, the study abounds.

Although the authors acknowledge that it is premature to establish it, the estimate reported in this study suggests a prevalence of 2 (1.68) per 100,000 people affected by HD, which implies that the prevalence of HD in Puerto Rico could be similar to that reported Worldwide.

HD symptoms progressively worsen after clinical diagnosis, resulting in death over 15 to 20 years.

Worldwide, HD affects an estimated 3 to 7 per 100,000 people of European descent; however, in Puerto Rico the prevalence of HD is unknown.

