Researchers present non-endoscopic method to detect esophageal cancer

This would mean an advance in early detection in places where there is no access to the necessary equipment for examinations.

Lesions in the esophagus caused by cancer. Photo: Shutterstock.

Squamous cell carcinoma of the esophagus can be detected by analyzing a panel of methylated DNA biomarkers in cytology samples obtained through a swallowable sponge capsule device, the researchers found.

This approach could be particularly useful in resource-poor settings where endoscopy is not available, they say in a report in Gastroenterology.

Squamous cell carcinoma of the esophagus constitutes 90% of esophageal cancers worldwide. It can be diagnosed by esophagogastroduodenoscopy with biopsy, but this procedure is not widely available in developing countries.

“Inexpensive, safe, and accessible diagnostic alternatives are likely to improve diagnosis and outcome,” write Dr. Stephen Meltzer of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland, and colleagues.

They tested sponge-based sampling with a panel of predictive biomarkers as a screening method for esophageal squamous cell carcinoma for developing countries.

In paired samples of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma tumor tissue and normal tissue, they identified five biomarkers (cg20655070, SLC35F1, TAC1, ZNF132, and ZNF542) that were hypermethylated in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma tumor tissue.

In cytological samples obtained by swallowing the sponge capsule device, these five biomarkers exhibited significantly higher methylation levels in patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma than in controls.

In a training set, age coupled with a three-biomarker algorithm proved highly accurate in detecting this type of cancer, with a variable scale of 0.94.

They stated that a separate set of tests, the algorithm successfully classified 90% of patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, with a specificity of 0.87 and a sensitivity of 0.92, with only two false positives and one false positive. negative, and a positive predictive value (PPV) of 0.86 and a negative predictive value (NPV) of 0.93.

“Remarkably,” the model was particularly accurate in early-stage esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, Dr. Meltzer and colleagues report.

“Therefore, we present a systematic application of a stepwise approach to identify and validate discriminant methylation-specific biomarkers for diagnosing esophageal squamous cell carcinoma in patient samples obtained using a minimally invasive, non-endoscopic approach,” they write.

“This method and model, with the possibility of generalization to the population at risk, fills a possible need for screening for squamous cell carcinoma of the esophagus, since esophagogastroduodenoscopy is not widely available in countries prone to this type of cancer. The application of this screening strategy may ultimately improve early diagnosis of the condition, therapeutic intervention, and survival,” they add.

Consistent with previous studies, there were no adverse events from swallowing the sponge capsule device, “illustrating its safety, convenience, ease, and efficacy,” they say.

“This strategy represents a low-risk, cost-effective esophageal sampling and diagnostic strategy that merits further study in larger, prospective, high-risk population screening trials,” they conclude.

Source consulted here.