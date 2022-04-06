Researchers reveal figures of the global incidence and increase in cases

Specialists agree on the importance of disseminating this information to educate the population.

Detailed plan of a melanoma lesion. Photo: Shutterstock.

The worldwide incidence of cutaneous melanoma is high and is projected to rise sharply over the next 2 decades, warn cancer epidemiologists at the International Agency for Research on Cancer, who revealed in a report that at least 325,000 people all over the world received a new diagnosis of cutaneous melanoma in 2020.

Which is why, if current trends continue, the incidence of new cases is projected to increase by approximately 50% by 2040, and deaths from melanoma are expected to increase by nearly 70%, according to Dr. Melina Arnold, a member of the Cancer Surveillance Branch of the International Agency for Research on Cancer in Lyon, France.

“Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer; this epidemiological evaluation found a large public health and economic burden, and our projections suggest it will remain so for decades to come,” they wrote in the study published in JAMA Dermatology.

Regarding these results, members of the Center for Health Outcomes and PharmacoEconomic Research at the University of Arizona commented that the findings are “sobering” but may substantially underestimate the seriousness of the problem in low- and middle-income countries.

The comments about the results deepened the importance of talking about this topic, considered a public health problem, “particularly in settings where the incidence and mortality of melanoma are believed to be minimal and for which preventive measures may be insufficient. “.

They emphasized the need to go beyond statistics: “Specific to cutaneous melanoma dataWhat is more important on a global level, to know the exact number of cases and deaths or understand the order of magnitude of the present epidemiology and future? Certainly the latter. Melanoma can be treated more easily if it is detected in earlier stages.”

Projections such as those provided by Arnold and colleagues could help raise awareness of the importance of lowering exposure to ultraviolet radiationwhich accounts for three-quarters of all incident melanomas, the editorialists said.

Dr. Hiram Ruiz on Melanoma

In the opinion of the specialist, melanoma is “that mole that is in one place and does not look like another mole”, so it is necessary that the patient’s closest relatives can see it and help create an alert to go to the doctor as soon as possible.

Melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, forms in the cells (melanocytes) that produce melanin, the pigment that gives skin its color. Melanoma can also show up in the eyes and, rarely, inside the body, such as in the nose or throat.

The exact cause of all melanomas is not clear, but the exposure to ultraviolet radiation (UV) from sunlight or from lamps and tanning beds increases the risk of melanoma. Limiting exposure to UV radiation can help reduce the risk of melanoma.

The risk of developing melanoma seems to increase in people under 40 years of age, especially in women. Knowing the warning signs of skin cancer can help ensure that cancerous changes are found and treated before the cancer has spread. Melanoma can be successfully treated if caught early.