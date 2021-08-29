News

Resegone Online – news from Lecco and its province »Avis the meaning of a gift

The initiative carried out by Avis Valmadrera in collaboration with the Youth Council is very significant

Very significant is the initiative carried out by Avis Valmadrera in collaboration with the Youth Council which involved at least forty newly 18-year-olds born in 2003 in Valmadrera and Malgrate in an aperitif around the theme of blood donation at the Fatebenefratelli Cultural Center on Friday evening.

The president Vincenzo Barzani has invited to deepen among the numerous opportunities for volunteering and doing good that of donating blood, or how to save human lives and how hospitals increasingly need donors.

The mayor of Valmadrera Antonio Rusconi thanked Avis for the educational significance of the initiative, the Councilor for Culture Marcello Butti and the President of the Youth Council Michele Magni, for their collaboration and underlined how the Avis activity is a particular gift because anonymous, good is done regardless of the person who will receive and who will have the benefit.

The mayor of Malgrate Flavio Polano highlighted how becoming an adult means taking on responsibilities and this is an important way of donating one’s blood.
Numerous young people went to the banquet to ask for information and some even joined.

Followed by the scheduled aperitif and the screening of the film “The Greatest Showman”, while on Tuesday evening, again with Avis, “Cinema together” continues with “Il ponte delle spie” by Steven Spielberg.


