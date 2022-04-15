Reservations for the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine start on Wednesday 20 April: here’s who has to do it

TRIESTE From Wednesday 20 April, at 9 am, the booking of the second “booster” dose for the categories of citizens to whom it is recommended due to their advanced age, residence in facilities for the elderly or the presence of pathologies that make the effects of a possible Sars-CoV-2 infection.

The second booster dose affects people who have been on booster for at least 4 months (120 days) and have not contracted Sars-CoV-2 infection after the first booster dose.

Specifically, these are citizens aged 80 or over (born in 1942 or earlier); guests of residential homes for the elderly; vulnerable individuals aged 60 or over (born in 1962 or earlier) who have a pathology included in the attached list:

Citizens will be able to book vaccination with the usual means (call center, Cup, webapp, pharmacies). Those over 60 with frailty will have to fill in the form indicating the pathology they are suffering from and take it with them to the vaccination center.

Regardless of the vaccine used for the primary cycle and the first booster, considering the indications provided by the technical scientific commission of Aifa, it will be possible to use as a “booster” dose any of the two m-Rna vaccines authorized in Italy (Comirnaty di BioNTech / Pfizer and Spikevax of Moderna).