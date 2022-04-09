reservations over 80, fragile, Rsa- Corriere.it

from Sara Bettoni

The anti-Covid vaccination in nursing homes with Pfizer and Moderna is starting 120 days after the third dose. From heart patients to diabetics, the list of frail patients. No fourth dose for those who get infected after the third

Green light to fourth dose of anti-Covid vaccine also for the over 80 and the frail, as well as for patients with low immune defenses. Lombardy is preparing to start with the new phase of the campaign from next week. Here are the indications on times and ways to receive the vaccine booster.

Fourth dose: the categories The administration of the fourth dose to people aged 12 years or older began as early as March 1 s

octopus undergoing solid organ transplantation or with markedly impaired immune response. The goal is to strengthen their defenses against the virus. On Friday 8 April the Ministry of Health extended the indication to other three categories: the over 80s, guests in nursing homes and frail citizens aged 60 to 79.

Fragile patients Patients with these pathologies are part of the frail group:

–Respiratory diseases: idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, respiratory diseases requiring oxygen therapy

– Cardio-circulatory diseases: heart failure in advanced class (III – IV NYHA), post-cardiogenic shock patients

–Neurological diseases: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other motor neuron diseases, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, infantile cerebral palsy, myasthenia gravis, dysimmune neurological diseases.

–Diabetes / other severe endocrinopathies: type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes on at least 2 diabetes drugs or with complications, Addison’s disease, panhypopituitarism

–Liver disease: liver cirrhosis

–Cerebrovascular diseases: cerebral ischemic-hemorrhagic event with impairment of neurological and cognitive autonomy, stroke in 2020-21, stroke prior to 2020 with ranking greater than or equal to 3

–Hemoglobinopathies: thalassemia major, sickle cell anemia, other severe anemias.

–Other: cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, severe obesity (Bmi greater than 35)

–Disable (physical, sensory, intellectual and psychic): severely disabled pursuant to law 104/1992 article 3 paragraph 3.

The timing of administration The Ministry of Health specifies that the new injection must be made at least 120 days after the third and that theindication does not apply to anyone who becomes infected after receiving three doses of the drug. According to the calculations of the Welfare Department, as of 11 April there will be 516,000 Lombards over 80 vaccinable according to the schedule established by the ministry. They will rise to 574,000 by 21 April and to 604,000 by the end of the month. The real number for lower. Those who have recently become infected should be subtracted from the total. Get involved in the new phase of the campaign too 132,000 fragile people aged 60 to 79.

What vaccines As for the third dose, the vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

How and when to book the fourth dose Lombardy intends to leave from the week of 11 April with the administration of the fourth dose in RSA. Guests will be immunized directly in the structure, as in the previous phases of the campaign. Immunocompromised patients they have been able to book an appointment for weeks on the regional website (link here). For others over 80 and the frail between 60 and 79 years no indications have yet been given. The Region’s technicians will meet on Monday 11 April to define the details. Probably the same methods used in the past months will be followed: registration via the regional portal, injection into hubs already existing, in pharmacies or at home.

If you want to stay updated on news from Milan and Lombardy, subscribe for free to the Corriere Milano newsletter. It arrives every Saturday in your mailbox at 7am. Enough

click here.