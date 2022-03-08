Resident does not shut up: J Balvin “is enormously envious” of Bad Bunny

Residente does not hesitate to drag his colleagues into the media fight with J Balvin. He now it was Bad Bunny’s turn to be splashed when his compatriot affirmed that the Colombian is envious of “Bad Rabbit” for his success.

“I feel happy going and seeing him succeed (Bad Bunny), but J Balvin is not happy to see him succeed, he is not happy with Benito’s triumphs, I’m sure, that bastard is enormously envious of him,” René Pérez said in an interview with “Molusco TV.”

By minimizing J Balvin’s contributions to the urban genre, Residente highlighted Bad Bunny, whom he considers his brother.

“I went to Benito’s concert because he’s my brother, he doesn’t owe me anything and when he does things for me I don’t owe him anything, I don’t go for business.”

On Thursday of last week, a new chapter was written in the public controversy between René Pérez, Residente, and J Balvin, after the Puerto Rican will post a topic in which he harshly attacks the Colombian, whom he calls Balvin “a goofball who sings to Sponge Bob and Pokemon” and “the Logan Paul of reggaeton.”

The controversy between both artists originated in September 2021 after the Latin Grammy nominations, when J Balvin urged the interpreters of the urban genre not to attend the ceremony because, in his opinion, reggaeton artists were not valued by the Academy.

This provoked a reaction from Pérez, who recorded a video in which he disagreed with this position, letting the Colombian know that his music was like a “hot dog that people liked”, but that those who wanted to eat quality dishes had to go to a restaurant and not to a hot dog cart.

“Once I shot that video, I thought maybe I wouldn’t have done it. But I uploaded it”, Pérez explained in the interview with Jorge Pabón (Molusco).

Then he added: “At that time I did not want to take phone calls, until boxer Canelo Álvarez called me and told me that Balvin was sad. I was upset because Balvin had called Canelo in the middle of preparing him for the Caleb Plant fight.”

After speaking with the boxer, Residente arranged to call Balvin and that is what he did, reports the newspaper El Nuevo Día de Puerto Rico.

In a conversation between the two exponents of the urban genre, Balvin filled Pérez with compliments and they reached an agreement in which they would delete a tweet that the artist from Medellín uploaded and Resident would do the same with the video.

Both kept their word and Balvin even helped Pérez to delete the video, so that it would be reflected in all the versions on social networks, indicates El Nuevo Día.

Once the digital process is complete, Pérez He concluded the call by asking Balvin “Here is everything, right?”

A day later, Residente receives a call from Balvin, which he cannot answer because he was in a meeting, and two hours later he finds out that the Colombian had uploaded a photo in which he appeared in front of a hot dog cart, which had the word “suck it”.

That action of the image and the message bothered Pérez and he wrote to Balvin on several occasions asking him to delete the photo. Also, he called him several times, but there was no answer.

“Five hours later Balvin called me, when the photo was already viral and he tells me ‘if you only knew, now I’m going to become a millionaire with this hot dog cart thing and I’m going to open a franchise’. I was speechless, thinking ‘hell, he nailed me’. He played it very brutal, I give it to him in that part, but it was very pig, “Perez explained to Mollusco.

He offered another detail about the case: “I got hooked and was very upset and I talked to several people, including my brother Gabriel and they all told me: ‘you have to make a song and shoot it’. I told them I couldn’t do that, because it was going to be an abuse.”

Then, Residente decided to record a second videowhere he was more explicit and more direct to the point still.

However, seeing that Balvin continued to take advantage of the theme of “hot dogs”, even going so far as to start selling merchandise with this theme, Pérez understood that he had broken the agreement they had reached and decided to write the ‘tiraera’ that has generated all the new controversy.