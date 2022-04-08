Games

Resident Evil 3: Capcom reveals what Umbrella’s labs looked like making Nemesis

Resident Evil 3 it was going to show a slightly different version of Umbrella labs. Capcom reveals four early concepts of what they wanted to achieve in this phase of the remake.

“These early concept art from Resident Evil 3 gives us a little glimpse into Umbrella’s labs and what they might have looked like manufacturing nemesisJill’s relentless pursuer,” explains the Japanese firm in a brief tweet.

The left column leaves no room for doubt. The screenshot below shows the process of development of nemesis since it was an Umbrella project. Upstairs, however, shows the terror of his awakening in front of the calm gaze of some businessmen. The tweet comes two years and a month after March 4, 2020, the date it originally debuted on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Resident Evil 3 and other installments will receive new generation improvements

Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake and Resident Evil 7 will receive a version dedicated to taking advantage of the capabilities of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. We can expect “visual upgrades” at no additional cost for those who own a copy of the games on last-gen systems.

Although we still do not know its specific release date, Capcom pointed out “later” in the current course. Just a month after its confirmation, the classification of this version of Resident Evil 3 came to light in the regulatory body for video games and software in Europe.

visual enhancements will also come to PC. On console you can transfer your saved games between two generations, including additional content. Of course, its launch will only take place in digital format: the publisher does not contemplate a relaunch focused on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

