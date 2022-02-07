Resident Evil 4 Remake, the creator asks Capcom for a change

We talk more and more insistently about the remake of Resident Evil 4, perhaps also the fault of Ghostwire Tokyo with which the classic Capcom shares part of the artistic DNA.

This DNA is obviously that of Shinji Mikami, former Capcom now director of the team Tango Gamesworks and in a recent interview, between one question and another on the new PlayStation exclusive game, someone managed to untangle a fragment of a comment from Mikami regarding the possibility of a return to chapter 4 of his most famous IP and celebrated.

Not that Mikami’s words can somehow dispel the doubts and give us the certainty that Capcom really is listening to the fans of his game and is planning to come out on nextgen but it is at least one more voice to add to the chorus.

Mikami: “I hope Capcom improves my story”

Strong words those pronounced by Mikami to VG247 colleagues who asked him what he would think of a remake. “The fans most likely want it and so it’s a good thing,” commented the developer who then added “it would be great if Capcom could do a great job, make the story better, and come out with a good product“.

What’s wrong with the story of Residen Evil 4, you ask. And we all wonder but apparently Mikami, with a note of humility and self-criticism that distinguishes the true genius, expanded the concept by telling that in reality he was only given three weeks to write the whole story and therefore obviously there was no time to refine the details. If you found any plot points a bit limp, here’s why: Give a genius three weeks for a story and he’ll ONLY produce Resident Evil 4. What would he come up with an extra week?

If Capcom really sooner or later will announce to the world that it has the remake of RE4 on its hands we will not know until it is ready. For now we have had avalanches of rumor which also morphed into a development studio waltz apparently with a recurring voice that would like the work returned to an internal Capcom team named Resident Evil after an experiment with M-Two. But asking for an adjustment is hardly unusual given what happened with Chapter 3.