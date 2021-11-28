Resident Evil 4 Remake, Wesker’s actor reveals the development of the game and shows an artwork – Nerd4.life

Resident Evil 4 Remake is in development. It was not a passer-by who said it. but the actor DC Douglas, who not only revealed that he had given his features to Albert Wesker, but he also submitted artwork of the character, probably breaking a signed NDA with Capcom, as he himself admitted.

Resident Evil 4 Remake, Wesker’s artwork

Let’s say that at this point the confirmation of the Japanese publisher is a pure formality. Douglas’s exit confirms in fact the numerous rumors that have occurred in recent months. It remains to be seen how Capcom will react to this sensational leak.

Turning over the artwork, Douglas had asked his contact not to disclose it due to the risk of being sued by Capcom. Evidently he must have trusted the wrong person, since he is now everywhere. These days who wouldn’t betray someone who trusted you for a bit of web fame?

Be that as it may, it is fair to say that the news must be taken with due caution, since it is not official. Then of course, everyone draws the conclusions they deem most appropriate.

While we wait for the remake of Resident Evil 4, we can replay Resident Evil Village, just nominated among the GOTY of The Game Awards 2021.