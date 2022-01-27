Resident Evil 4, the “new” remaster is approaching (and it looks beautiful)

Resident Evil 4 is one of the most beloved chapters of the series, so much so that during the next month of February a new one will come unofficial remastered that will have nothing to do with the alleged remake in progress.

The fourth chapter of the survival horror saga made in Capcom has always been the protagonist of ports and HD versions over the years.

Not to mention that Resident Evil 4 has recently returned to the scene with a version designed for VR and which has brought the horror of the Ganados into real virtual reality.

Now, however, this new fan-made remaster is shown in a new trailer that, in addition to confirming the release date, showcases its qualities again.

As also reported by TechRaptor, Resident Evil 4 HD Project it will in fact be available from February 2, 2022, but only for all those who already own the original Resident Evil 4 in PC / Steam version.

In fact, this is not a total reprogramming of the game, but a real work of updating the graphics on the basic version.

The modders have in fact replaced most of the textures with various ultra-high resolution assets, also improving the light effects ei polygonal models of the same main and side characters.

But not only that: it will also be offered the possibility to choose between a standard or classic shot for the sections in which we will have Ashley at our side. Just below, the final trailer of the game.

The fan project has been in the works for at least 7 years and, as you can see from the video above, the result of the restoration is really impressive.

A few weeks ago, courtesy of “ElAnalistaDeBits” we have a comparison video highlighting the visual differences between the original Ultimate HD edition of the game and the remaster.

But not only: a few days ago the actor who lends his voice to the character of Albert Wesker may have posted “by mistake” the first image of the official remake of RE4.

Finally, if you love the saga, do not forget to also recover the review of the film Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City, soon in Home Video.