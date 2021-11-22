Resident Evil 4 VR will have free DLCs, and the former is beloved

A leaked video online reveals that gods Free DLCs will be added with updates in Resident Evil 4 VR, which we told you about in our review. Specifically, as we can see below, the first major mode to be introduced will be none other than The Mercenaries, the series of challenges where the player has to fight enemies and trying to get as many points as possible, born with Resident Evil 5.

According to the UploadVR report, in fact, the trailer you find below was published for a few moments on the Oculus YouTube channel, only to be promptly removed. This means that, in all likelihood, the ad video was shown to the public by mistake, with the official announcement coming probably in the next few hours. Thanks to the readiness of the users, who managed to download the trailer, we have the opportunity to see it and discover the news that await the players.

Resident Evil Village is among the nominees for the Game of the Year 2021, and among the Black Friday discounts.

However, the only concrete information given to us is that Resident Evil 4 VR’s The Mercenaries DLC “will arrive in 2022” and that it will be “a free update on Meta Quest 2”. Curious that the beloved mode has not been included in the game right away, as it is one of the most appreciated challenges by Resident Evil fans, as well as having always been present in every re-release of Resident Evil 4.

We therefore look forward to news from Oculus or Capcom, given that we do not yet know when the Resident Evil 4 DLC will be officially announced. Many are hoping for a reveal during The Game Awards 2021, where Resident Evil Village is among the candidates. for the Game of the Year award. Moreover, do not forget that Resident Evil Village will also receive free DLC, although the contents have not yet been confirmed.