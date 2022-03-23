Resident Evil 4k UHD Steelbook Review: Welcome to Raccoon City

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City: 4K Ultra HD Steelbook Review

We analyze in Cinemascomics the Steelbook of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Citythe new adaptation of Capcom’s terrifying video game saga, with 4K Ultra HD image quality and that includes the Blu-Ray edition.

At Cinemascomics we have reviewed the home edition on Steelbook 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Citythe reboot of the franchise based on the famous Capcom video games, directed by Johannes Roberts and with a choral cast including Kaya Scodelario and Robbie Amell.

The filmmaker Johannes Roberts (’47 Meters Away’) is a ‘gamer’ lifelong and passionate about the ‘Resident Evil’ saga. That’s why, when he had the opportunity to write and direct the reboot of the film franchise, he set out to recreate it in incredible detail, staying true to the spirit and iconic scenes of Capcom’s video games, especially the first two installments originally released on PlayStation One. , PC and other platforms of the time, such as Sega Saturn and Nintendo DS; in the years 1996 and 1998.

Fans of video games, action movies and horror (especially the survival horror subgenre) can now enjoy in their homes Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (Sony Pictures, 2021), thanks to the editions marketed on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD + Blu-ray that Arvi Licensing has just put on sale in amaray boxes. Along with them, a special edition in metal box has been launched, with the discs of the film in 4K UHD and Blu-ray format, where the iconic umbrella of the Umbrella Corporation is the absolute protagonist.

In his dual role as writer and director, Johannes Roberts breathes life into the video games of resident Evilwith many references to the first two installments, for the enjoyment of the fans of always and also for the new generations, placing the action of the plot in the year 1998, right where the first installment of the video game saga began, whose title original in Japan is Biohazard (バイオハザード).

Synopsis: Raccoon City was a place that prospered thanks to the headquarters of the pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, but once it was abandoned by the multinational it has become a dying city in the American Midwest. The company dismantled the facility following obscure experiments with what appeared to be a dangerous, highly contagious virus that makes those infected aggressive and physically transforms. At the height of the epidemic, a girl named Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario), who spent her childhood with her brother Chris (Robbie Amell) in a Raccoon City orphanage where children were used for experiments, decides to return. to his home, to warn his brother of the evil that stalks the defenestrated city.

In the main cast we find Kaya Scodelario (Hell Under Water), as Claire Redfield; accompanied by a group of performers that fans will quickly recognize as the iconic Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell, The Flash), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen, Ant-Man and the Wasp), Leon Kennedy (Avan Jogia, Zombieland : Kill and Finish), Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper, Game of Thrones), William Birkin (Neal McDonough, Suits) and Ada Wong (Lily Gao, The Expanse), from the original video games.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City It is produced by Harltey Gorenstein, James Harris, Robert Kulzer and Martin Moskowicz, with Paul WS Anderson, Jeremy Bolt and Victor Hadida as executive producers. The tape has an approximate duration of 107 minutes and is rated as not recommended for children under 16 years of age.

The tape shown in its Steelbook edition contains various extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The Steelbook review is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had a chance to see it yet and want to know what extras this special limited edition metal case contains, which includes a 4K Ultra HD disc and a Blu-Ray disc, both with the same contents as the standard edition in amaray box. This exclusive design edition can be found at all points of sale while stocks last.

Technical data:

Blu-ray:

Audio in Spanish, English and Italian DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1; audio description service in English, Hindi, Hungarian, Tamil, Telugu and Turkish Dolby Digital 5.1.

Subtitles in Spanish, English, English for the deaf, Arabic, Bulgarian, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Polish, Romanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Swedish and Turkish.

HD movie, wide screen (2.40:1).

4KUHD:

Audio in English Dolby Atmos (7.1 compatible); Spanish, English, Italian and Brazilian Portuguese DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1; Hungarian, Latin American Spanish, Thai and Turkish Dolby

Digital 5.1; Dolby Surround audio description service in English.

Digital 5.1; Dolby Surround audio description service in English. Subtitles in Spanish, English, English for the deaf, Arabic, Bulgarian, Simplified Mandarin, Traditional Mandarin, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Romanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Latin American Spanish, Swedish, Thai and Turkish.

Movie in ultra high definition, wide screen (2.40:1).

Additional content:

Trailer:

Replicating the DNA (11 minutes):

For this project, it was very important to make a film that reflected not only the fans’ desire to see a more faithful adaptation of the games, but also a film that he liked as a player, says Johannes Roberts, director and screenwriter of this new adaptation of Capcom video games. To this, actress Hannah John-Kamen adds that there are many winks in the film, as well as sounds, costumes and places that are the same.

The idea of ​​the film was to go back to the first games, to the Spencer mansion and the police station, and tell a story with the characters from the games, bringing the key elements to the screen. Thus, we see a comparison between video game scenes that have been faithfully recreated on the tape.

The director continues talking about the good relationship they had with Capcom, who gave them the plans for the mansion and the Raccoon City police station, which they rebuilt in the image of the games. For their part, the cast talks about their experience with video games when they were younger and how they respected the original game and set the film in the 90s, full of details of the video game scenarios.

Along with this, the director indicates that all the fan favorite characters appear in the film, such as Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield, Leon Kennedy, Albert Wesker and Jill Valentine. In this regard, the cast talks about their respective characters and the relationship they establish between them.

Police, corpses and chaos (8 minutes):

Johannes Roberts, director and screenwriter of the film, highlights that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is very faithful to the games, classifying it as an action horror movie. A reboot of the saga but also the origin of everything, set in 1998, where iconic characters come together and we see how Capcom’s story begins.

The filmmaker wanted the tone of the film to be dark and scary, but not gloomy, with influences from the horror world of Stephen King and John Carpenter in the Resident Evil universe. Along with this, the cast talks about how the filming was and what it means to embody characters so loved by fans, but also the responsibility of showing an evolution and that the fans were proud and surprised.

Regarding Johannes Roberts, the cast talks about the advantages of being both a director and a screenwriter, that he is a great fan of the video game saga and that he allowed them to try new things and gave them freedom in the development of their characters and dialogues .

In relation to the shooting, the filmmaker assures that it was very hard, shot completely at night in Sudbury, a small city four hours from Toronto, a mining town that staged the city he wanted to show, although it was very hard to shoot there, because of the cold and spending weeks shooting at night. In addition, the cast talks about the training, the choreography of the action scenes and the handling of weapons that they had to learn for the film.

Zombies, Lickers, and the Horrors of Resident Evil (6 minutes):

Actor Tom Hopper, who plays Wesker, comments that they want to bring back the horror element of Resident Evil. The director indicates that he wanted to add something new to the zombie genre, and what differentiates this film from any other is that there is humanity in zombies. In this way, they show us how they recreated the different phases of the infection in the extras that appear characterized in the film.

The director then explains that Lisa Trevor was one of the most fascinating characters to portray in the film, because she had never been brought to the big screen and the filmmaker thought it was so much fun to make her a main character. In this way, he explains that the visual effects process is very complex, where the effects of the film were 50 / practical and augmented most with digital effects. Although there were also very complex digital creatures, like the dog, the licker and Birkin.

Lastly, hope you enjoy shopping for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, now available to take home on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD + Blu-ray (amaray edition and also limited Steelbook edition), as well as in digital format (for sale and rent); and so you can see it as many times as you want, both in its original version and dubbed into Spanish.