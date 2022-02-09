Resident Evil, closed the lawsuit of Capcom for the images stolen from the artist Judy A. Juracek – Nerd4.life

The cause between Capcom and the artist Judy A. Juracek for some stolen photos used in Resident Evil, particularly in Resident Evil 4, it ended with an amicable deal. The announcement was made by the law firm St Onge Steward Johnston and Reeds LLC reads with a press release, in which you can read:

“Capcom and Judy Juracek have amicably resolved their dispute regarding 57 / 5,000 Translation Results the alleged use of Ms. Juracek’s photos in Capcom games. On February 7, 2022, the filing request was filed with the District of Connecticut to end the lawsuit.“

The parties did not disclose the terms of the agreement, which evidently satisfied both Capcom and Juracek. The lawsuit was filed in June 2021, with Juracek accusing Capcom of using more than 80 photos from her book “Surfaces” without consent, more than 200 times, including one used to make the Resident Evil 4 logo.

This isn’t the first time Capcom has been accused of to copy works subject to copyright for its games. Also in 2021, Dutch director Richard Raaphorst accused the Japanese company of copying a creature of him, seen in the film Frankenstein’s Army, for Resident Evil Village.