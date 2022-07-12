Resident Evil: everything there is to know about the new series coming to Netflix

Few franchises have achieved such a long and successful life as resident Evil. With successes and failures in its wake, the saga has remained current for the last 26 years, with more than 14 video games and 7 movies, it has managed to transcend borders and position itself as one of the great entertainment franchises in recent decades.

Now Netflix prepares to continue expanding the Resident Evil universe with a new live-action series that could take the story to interesting places.

For those who don’t have much idea what we’re talking about, the main plot of Resident Evil takes place in a fictional town called Raccoon City, which is the site of failed biological experiments conducted by a sinister corporate group known as the Umbrella Corporation. Among its most notable innovations is T-Virus, a mutagenic agent that is responsible for all the zombies and terrifying creatures that threaten the protagonists of the story. Among these are the STARS, a special operations unit of the Raccoon City Police Department whose members are specially trained in rescue and survival tactics, to thoroughly investigate the case. There are also civilians who are drawn into the process by forces beyond their control, which is a fitting theme for a survival horror game.

Resident Evil: welcome to Raccoon City, the film released in 2021

In addition to video games, many will remember the movies about resident Evil starring Jovovich mile, who played Alice Abernathy. Although none of the tapes is canonical within the chronology of video games, many of them adapt some stories of various characters in the franchise.

Last year it premiered Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which served as a reboot of the saga, based on the video game of the same name. The story is set in 1998 and contains elements from the first and second games, with its protagonist being Claire Redfield, played by Kaya Scodelario.

Resident Evil: everything there is to know about the new series

The New serie will land the next July 14 on Netflix. The fiction will be live-action and will follow the story of the Wesker sisters through two timelines. One takes place in 2022, when sisters Billie and Jade Wesker move to New Raccoon City with their father Albert Wesker, a scientist from the Umbrella Corporation and the main antagonist of the story. Although their new home seems idyllic, it soon turns into a nightmare when Umbrella, responsible for a massive outbreak of the T-Virus over 20 years ago, releases a new anti-anxiety drug called Joy that contains the same virus. As expected, a new outbreak takes place and, in the midst of the chaos, something horrible happens to Billie. Jade escapes with her life, but without her sister.

The action also takes place in London in the year 2036, with Jade as the protagonist, one of the 15 million inhabitants left alive after the zombie apocalypse. In addition to surviving, Jade will seek to figure out what happened to Billie and her father, who is responsible for this crisis.

The cast of the new series features performances by Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolf, Paola Nunez Y lance reddick, who will put himself in the shoes of Albert Wesker, the main villain of the story. The show has 8 episodes that will premiere on July 14.



