Resident Evil on GameCube: the perfect remake?

we can’t talk about survival-horror not to mention Resident Evil. Because the Capcom franchise is not only one of the great emblems of horror in video games; It is also the living image of the playable formula with which many of us identify the genre itself. A set of mechanics that focus on resource management, puzzle solving and exploring by retracing our steps as many times as necessary, that which we usually call back tracking.

If last year we celebrated the silver anniversary of the saga, today we dedicate a few lines to one of the most acclaimed horror games of all time: GameCube Resident Evil. Or Resident Evil Remake, as some call it, which has just fulfilled nothing more and nothing less than 20 years. We review the keys to what, for many, is the great work of Mikami Shinji. A classic that came exclusively to the Nintendo bucket, and that today you can find on practically all platforms.

The perfect remake?

As the years go by, more of the classic video games we see come back from the dead. It is possible thanks to the remasters, the remakes and another series of relaunches like the famous ones reboot, for example. From a discreet step through the workshop like Square Enix’s Final Fantasy saga on Steam, to a huge graphic leap like the one seen in Shadow of the Colossus on PS4 and Demon’s Souls on PS5, among others. And in more isolated cases, authentic revolutions like Final Fantasy VII Remake, in which it is not exactly easy to find similarities with the original title.

There are many ways to come back, and then there is the GameCube Resident Evil, a work with which Capcom —with Mikami at the helm— showed that it is possible to take a classic and substantially improve each and every one of its sections, without giving up on at no time to its main hallmarks. A full-fledged “more and better” because, with five years of difference between the two, if someone asks about the titles of the genre that they should play at least once, it is necessary to recommend both the 1996 and the 2002 ones.

When we put ourselves at the controls of the game, it is likely to think that we are facing an impressive facelift; Fixed cameras, door animations and pre-rendered backgrounds are respected, while the quality of details such as lights, shadows, blood and other elements look great. Sound enhancements and effects like post-processing and 3D models also catch the eye right out of the box. However, just a few minutes later we realize that we are facing something much more ambitious in terms of design. And we are not referring to the new alternative control mode —that too—, but to a series of unpublished content that at the time left any fan of Resident Evil speechless.

New locations like the graveyard located in the woods behind the Spencer Mansion, new bosses that extend the story like Lisa Trevordaughter of George and Jessica Trevor, redesigned puzzles… and the zombie variant that we love so much: the crimson-head. An undead capable of running and chasing us to the end of the world? Why not? They even know how to open doors and change positions! With these undead, a headshot isn’t enough; it is vitally necessary to burn their bodies before they decide to rise again and again. Of course, killing them is part of a new mechanic that consists of carrying a container, filling it with kerosene and combining it with the lighter. All this with influence on inventory management, more demanding than ever this time.

The novelties do not end there; We also have new text files that provide details to the background of the story, the possibility of registering scores and comparing them with those of other users and an innovative defensive system that allows us to get rid of a death blow at the last moment, as long as we have a dagger in reserve. In short, just take a look to see that GameCube’s Resident Evil is a video game very different from the work to which it pays homage. And for example, a button: if you try to play a game following a guide from the original title, in just a few minutes you will realize that it is useless at all.

2002 VS 2022: does it matter?

If Gamecube’s Resident Evil can boast of something, it is to be eternal. And it is not little, because few more enviable things occur to us than being able to survive the passage of time. Because video games also age, and the advancement of the medium results in many titles feeling worse in the middle of 2022 than at the time they arrived. A control system, the mobility of a camera or the mere fact that a certain genre expands and becomes more complex are elements that often cause a video game to “get worse” over the years. This is not the case with the work to which we pay tribute today, because not only has it not aged, but it continues to be, for many, one of the best survival horrors of all time. That, and a master class on how to approach a remake.

If there are any Resident Evil fans in the room who haven’t played it yet, we remind you that despite its exclusive release for the Nintendo Gamecube, is currently available in its version Resident Evil HD Remaster (PC, PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch).