Resident Evil series creatures revealed

Resident Evil is finally ready to come out in Netflix and little by little more information is being known about what the first season of the popular horror franchise will be like. The series recently released the first trailer where it left all fans wanting more information. It was in the second where more details were revealed, including the creatures that will have much of the prominence of the series.

Among the most terrifying characters that could be seen in the second trailer, the first season of resident Evil will have at least one giant spider, zombies and infected dogs. But what has generated more emotion is the presence of a Licker, a creature that appeared for the first time in Resident Evil 2 and in the remake made in 2019 with the same name.

The licker They are some of the most iconic creatures in the franchise. They are a mutation product of the virus and that caused the zombies to become this kind of monsters with exposed brains, no skin and sensitivity to sound.

Besides, in the second trailer a giant worm could be seen that closely resembles the Grave Digger that became so popular in RE3.

Thus, in July resident Evil will return to the screens, although for the first time with a live action for television. In the past, the franchise has already had some animated productions and also a live action in the cinema. It was precisely at the cinematographic level where the video game franchise has been exploited the most.

From 2002 Jovovich mile She was the protagonist of six films of resident Evil (4 of them directed by Paul WS Anderson). In 2021 the last film of the saga was released, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Citywhich had the Russo brothers as screenwriters, Johannes Roberts in the direction already Kaya Scodelario Y Robbie Amell like the brothers Redfield.

In general terms, resident Evil is one of the most successful franchises in Capcoma company that has also developed Monster Hunter or Street Fighter. Between the video games and the movies, the franchise is estimated to have generated close to 6 billion dollars, a figure that may continue to grow based on the success of the TV series. Netflix.

Of course, the objects of interest on resident Evil or his image are present in many places around the world. From action figures, to replicas of important objects in history. There are even many casinos that have slots with the theme of the horror franchise. In this list compiled by Fintan from Bonusfinder he explains what real money casinos are.. In many of them, slot machines are one of the most popular options and fans of resident Evil They can feel represented.

In 2019, for example, one of the latest machines inspired by resident Evil 6. The company in charge of this slot was Skywind Groupwhich uses the symbols most familiar to fans, including the four main characters of RE6: Ada, Jake, Chris and Leon. One more example of the importance of resident Evil in the world, both in video games and at an audiovisual level.

reviews are positive

Alyssa Merchantfrom Games Radar was able to watch the first two episodes. In addition, she was able to talk with the executive producer of the series Andrew Dabbwho in the past has already worked on other productions such as Supernatural.

Even though it’s about monsters and it’s a horror franchise, in Games Radar they cataloged it as a fresh series. Something unusual for a project in which the presence of zombies or unusual creatures will be common. An important aspect to take into account, and which also points Games Radar in his review, is that the Resident Evil series for Netflix it does not base its story on plots from the game or previous projects. This way it will be easier to attract new fans and keep those loyal fans of the franchise.

In the end, the producers of the series have recognized that little by little they will include important elements and stories from the video game. Of course, it will not happen quickly, nor will everything be done during the first season.

For now, just wait July 14 to know more details of the series that will be available in Netflix. In its first season, fans will be able to enjoy 8 episodes, which will last one hour. And taking into account the expectations surrounding this new installment by the franchise, there will surely be more seasons in the future, in which more of the video game stories will be included.

Everything will focus on two timelines, one with the sisters Wesker during 2022 and another that occurs 10 years later and where the effects of the T-Virus can be seen, where only 15 million people try to survive in a world plagued by infected animals and humans.