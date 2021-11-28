Resident Evil | The 10 scenes that continue to make the franchise epic

On the occasion of the theatrical release, the November 25 2021, of the new chapter, entitled Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, we retrace the stages of a saga that has experienced ups and downs, through a selection of 10 scenes epic.

The aim is to show how much, although we are now far from the glories of the beginnings, the franchise has given unforgettable moments. Moments that are still cited by millions of fans all over the world and that keep the name of Resident Evil.

Resident Evil | The epic scenes that keep the name of the saga high, including floating zombies and laser grids

So here is a selection, demonstrating what has been said:

10 – The floating zombies (Resident Evil)

In the first chapter of the saga, Resident Evil, dating back to 2002, the protagonist Alice – played for many years by Milla Jovovich – ends up discovering a completely flooded office, inside which floats the corpse of a blonde woman.

Of course, as in any self-respecting zombie movie, the climate of tension is king. This is why, when the camera approaches the woman’s face, who suddenly opens her eyes and puts her hand against the glass, the viewer leaps into the armchair and begins to foretaste what will soon happen.

9 – The laser grid (Resident Evil)

Impossible not to remember the scene of the laser grid, always in the first Resident Evil. In what it is perhaps the most successful film, considering all points of view, the protagonists have two lethal threats to face. On the one hand the zombies, on the other hand the artificial intelligence at the service of Umbrella Corporation.

In an attempt to escape and open the door that blocks a corridor, a small group of Umbrella operators end up being done literally sliced by unstoppable laser beams.

Resident Evil – The laser grid scene

The importance of the locations, paying homage to Romero and the videogames of the franchise

8 – The attack on the cemetery (Resident Evil: Apocalypse)

The second chapter of the saga, Resident Evil: Apocalypse shows one Raccoon City completely overrun by zombies. But it is the scene inside the cemetery that impresses itself on the public’s imagination.

When Alice and the rest of her people have to cross this place, already disturbing in itself, they will find an even more surprise. creepy. The hands of the living dead that emerge from the ground, in search of victims alive and well, are the strong point and refer to a whole series of suggestions, from Romero to Michael Jackson.

7 – Nemesis attacks the STARS offices (Resident Evil: Apocalypse)

Although the monstrous figure of Nemesis in video games appears later in the second Resident Evil plays a rather crucial role. It is no coincidence that he is the protagonist of one of the most iconic scenes of the film.

Paying, in some way, homage to what happens in the video game, Nemesis is directed against the offices of the STARS and no one can survive to his murderous fury. The principal is clearly the Umbrella Corporation, which wants to test the monster’s abilities.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse – Nemesis in action

6 – The explosion of the tank (Resident Evil: Extinction)

In the third chapter, Resident Evil: Extinction, the action takes place in the Nevada desert. By temporarily shifting the public’s attention, it was thought perhaps to revive their curiosity. Objective achieved only in part.

Certainly only in a similar location could the scene starring be played Carlos Oliveira (interpreted by Oded Fehr). Now aware of his end and the spread of the virus, the man decides to detonate a tank of gas in order to kill as many zombies as possible.

Resident Evil | The slow motion scenes

5 – The escape from the roof (Resident Evil: Afterlife)

The scenes in slow-motion have always fascinated and enjoyed success, becoming in the franchise from Resident Evil one of his workhorses. The third chapter features quite a lot of them, including a fight with a monster with an ax in a shower.

But the most epic moment is surely when Alice, after crossing a horde of zombies, running on a roof, launches herself from the parapet, just before a bomb explodes, and lands on an adjacent floor. Strictly without a scratch and guns in hand.

Resident Evil: Afterlife – The rooftop scene

4 – The reverse slow motion introduction (Resident Evil: Retribution)

The introductory sequences of the various Resident Evil they became there on more and more original and captivating. A perfect example is that of Resident Evil: Extinction, which starts exactly where the narrative left off in the previous chapter.

Alice and her friends are stranded on top of a tank in the middle of the ocean, besieged by the forces of the Umbrella Corporation. L’trick of the film, however, leads the viewer to witness a show that is nothing short of unique: starting from the end, backwards and in slow-motion, we discover the stages of the clash.

The top three of the best scenes of the saga

3 – The icebreaker fight (Resident Evil: Retribution)

Resident Evil: Retribution it is perhaps one of the most successful chapters from the point of view of action, full of style and rhythm. In the scene in question, Alice, Leon, and Luther (Boris Kodjoe) face Rain (Michelle Rodriguez), while Jill Valentine (Sienna Guillory) smashes the ice aboard a giant submarine.

Although the “good guys” seem on the verge of being overwhelmed, Rain and Jill will eventually be swept away to the bottom of the ocean by a horde of zombies.

Resident Evil: Retribution – Alice and Jill fight on the ice

2 – The hunt for hounds (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter)

After the first zombie dogs Resident Evil, the bar is raised and in this final chapter we are witnessing one of the most frightening and intense scenes of the whole franchise.

Alice and her group are about to return to a decimated Raccoon City to re-infiltrate theHive, but the closer they get, the more difficult things get. A swarming one horde of mutant dogs he chases them up to a cliff and into a pool of water, where not too affectionate puppies await them.

1 – Returning to the Hive (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter)

The circle closes with the final chapter, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, in which Alice finally returns inside the Hive. From there it all started …

In a’somewhat nostalgic optics (and perhaps a little pimp) even the laser grid returns to the scene, so as to bring back even the most loyal spectator to relive the emotions of the past. Too bad that in the meantime, situations worthy of the best have alternated meme!