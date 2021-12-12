Tech

Resident Evil Village expansion coming soon? The TGA clip shows it in third person

In the frame of The Game Awards 2021 and its many announcements, we may have witnessed a “hidden World Premiere”: it is the same to suggest it Geoff Keighley inviting fans to focus on a clip from the show dedicated to Resident Evil Village.

The journalist and presenter of the Los Angeles videogame kermesse has in fact published on social networks a frame of the event with an unusual version of the Capcom blockbuster horror: In the clip in question, Resident Evil Village has a third person view!

After having escaped the spectators of the Game Awards 2021, the scene that immortalizes Ethan from behind while observing Dimitrescu Castle is fueling the curiosity of fans and unleashing, as easily understood, a jumble of rumors and rumors about the possible announcement soon of an expansion of Resident Evil Village.

Among the fans who are participating in this discussion, however, many remember how RE Village already boasts a third-person view thanks to the work carried out in recent months by the modder. In the tweet shared by Keighley, however, no mention is made of a possible error committed by the person who edited that video, therefore it is legitimate to look at this clip as a possible anticipation of the official arrival of the third-person shot with a free update or as part of a plus full-bodied add-on package to expand the story of Capcom’s dark-hued work as well. And you, what do you think about it? Let us know with a comment.

