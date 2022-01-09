Tech

Resident Evil Village, free DLC? Not all, says a well-known leaker – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read

Not everybody the DLC from Resident Evil Village will be available free, according to the well-known leaker Dusk Golem: some packages will certainly be free, but the more full-bodied and interesting ones will probably be paid for.

Last October Capcom announced the arrival of free DLC for Resident Evil Village, but the communication of the Osaka house in this regard was a bit nebulous and apparently several users have gotten the wrong idea regarding the post-support. game launch.

Hence the need for clarification on the part of the leaker, who as you will remember had correctly anticipated the announcement and the characteristics of the last episode of the survival horror series, evidently having contacts within the Japanese development team.

“There is no way that all Resident Evil Village DLCs are distributed for free,” wrote Dusk Golem. “If there are free packages that means Capcom is working on a variety of downloadable content.”

As for the timing, the leaker wrote: “Historically, Resident Evil DLCs take between five and eleven months of work. delays, see Not a Hero which has been heavily modified, but the Resident Evil Village DLCs have been in development for nearly six months now. “

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

pay half today

2 weeks ago

MIUI 13 Beta available on various Xiaomi and Redmi | Download

4 days ago

Vanguard PS5 and PS4 is the best-selling game on the PS Store in November – Nerd4.life

December 9, 2021

Black Friday has begun! Here are the best discounts on video games, smartphones, TVs, hardware and technology!

November 22, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button