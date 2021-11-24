Resident Evil Village game of the year – Nerd4.life

The ceremony for the assignment of the Golden Joysticks Awards 2021, which decreed i winners of the various categories based on the nominations announced a few weeks ago.

You will remember that last year it was The Last of Us 2 that obtained the most important recognition of the Golden Joysticks, while in the new edition the game of the year award went to Resident Evil Village.

The survival horror developed by Capcom was also awarded as Game of the Year on PlayStation, in the Best Audio category and for the performance of Maggie Robertson, who plays Lady Dimitrescu in the game.

Golden Joysticks Awards 2021, the list of winners