Resident Evil Village game of the year – Nerd4.life
The ceremony for the assignment of the Golden Joysticks Awards 2021, which decreed i winners of the various categories based on the nominations announced a few weeks ago.
You will remember that last year it was The Last of Us 2 that obtained the most important recognition of the Golden Joysticks, while in the new edition the game of the year award went to Resident Evil Village.
The survival horror developed by Capcom was also awarded as Game of the Year on PlayStation, in the Best Audio category and for the performance of Maggie Robertson, who plays Lady Dimitrescu in the game.
Golden Joysticks Awards 2021, the list of winners
- Best Storytelling: Life is Strange: True Colors
- Best Multiplayer Game: It Takes Two
- Best Audio: Resident Evil Village
- Best Visual Design: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Game Expansion: Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
- Mobile Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Best Gaming Hardware: PS5
- Best Indie Game: Death’s Door
- Studio of the Year: Capcom
- Best Performer: Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village)
- Breakthrough Award: Housemarque
- Best Game Community: Final Fantasy 14
- Still Playing Award: Final Fantasy 14
- PC Game of the Year: Hitman 3
- Nintendo Game of the Year: Metroid Dread
- Xbox Game of the Year: Psychonauts 2
- PlayStation Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village
- Most Wanted Game: Elden Ring
- Critics’ Choice Award: Deathloop
- Ultimate Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village