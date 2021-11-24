Tech

Resident Evil Village is the GOTY of the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, here are the winners

They have just concluded i Golden Joystick Awards 2021, an annual ceremony during which numerous prizes were awarded to developers, voice actors and games that have distinguished themselves over the last few months.

To win the game of the year award was Resident Evil Village, the horror that was among the absolute protagonists of the evening thanks to a series of statuettes won both directly and indirectly, since Capcom was elected best software house of the ‘year.

Here is the list of prizes awarded:

  • PlayStation Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village
  • Xbox Game of the Year: Psychonauts 2
  • Nintendo Game of the Year: Metroid Dread
  • PC Game of the Year: Hitman 3
  • Mobile Game of the Year: League of Legends Wild Rift
  • Most Wanted: Elden Ring
  • Best Game Expansion: Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island
  • Best Visual Design: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
  • Best Audio: Resident Evil Village
  • Best Multiplayer Game: It Takes Two
  • Best Storytelling: Life is Strange True Colors
  • Best Studio: Capcom
  • Best Indie Game: Death’s Door
  • Best Games Community Award: Final Fantasy 14
  • Still Playing Award: Final Fantasy 14
  • Best Performer Award: Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village)
  • Breakthrough Award: Housemarque (Returnal)
  • Best Gaming Hardware: PlayStation 5

We remind you that this is just one of the events dedicated to the best products of the year and in a few days we will attend Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards 2021.

Did you know that PlayStation 5 was voted best hardware at the 2021 Golden Joystick Awards?

