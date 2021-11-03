Resident Evil Village, the director does not know how the series will continue – Nerd4.life

Resident Evil Village explored classic horror themes from previous chapters, but the director Morimasa Sato does not know yet how it will continue there series in the future.

Able to push Capcom’s sales to record results, the game was highly appreciated precisely for the change of course, the new setting and the renewed shooter mechanics, as we wrote in the Resident Evil Village review.

What elements will we find in the next episodes? “I don’t have a clear idea, I’m still thinking about the fundamental question: what is horror?“, explained Sato to Famitsu’s microphones.

“There are some cliches related to classic horror creatures, scenarios and situations, but fear is essentially a primal reaction to an unpredictable and unknown event.”

“So I think breaking these patterns is the only way to get a new idea of ​​horror and a new one Resident Evil“added the director of Capcom’s latest survival horror.

Then he added that evolution is a key element for the franchise precisely in order to present the best horror experience possible, and that therefore further changes will be made to the formula that we know well.