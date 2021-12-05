Resident Evil Village, the new face of Capcom horror

Considered one of the best games of the year, Resident Evil Village has also been a great success for its ability to give a new face to the Capcom horror.

Resident Evil Village is one of the best games of the year: it is certified by the votes of the critics, the opinions of the public and the first, important awards that are arriving in these weeks. Likewise it is one of the best episodes for the series Capcom, who had the courage to turn the page, abandon the classic zombie theme and propose new settings, new references, a new horror. This is probably also why the formula developed by the developers for the new adventure of Ethan Winters is much more action-oriented than in the past, with true first-person shooter mechanics that blend with the series’ traditional puzzle solving and “passive” sections that pay homage to several recent productions, while not as successful as the rest of experience. With just a few weeks left until the end of 2021, let’s sum up what Capcom’s horror has been able to offer in terms of monsters, atmospheres and references, reinventing itself and finding in this dimension the necessary ideas to give life to a new, fascinating story that they make Resident Evil Village a worthy contender for the Game of the Year award.

Setting Resident Evil Village, Mia reads a story to little Rosemary From the remote and rural Louisiana that we got to describe in the Resident Evil 7 biohazard review to an unspecified European country clearly inspired by Romania, Resident Evil Village is set three years after the first appearance of Ethan Winters, who returns to play the role of the protagonist, but with a very different approach than in the beginning. The first sequences of the game, with the fascinating tale narrated by Mia to little Rosemary (a name that pays an obvious homage to Roman Polanski’s film) and an atmosphere of stillness and tranquility, are brutally interrupted by a ferocious assault with gunshots. fires which will be explained only in the finale, but which serves to catapult us out of Ethan’s house and introduce the famous Village referenced by the game title. Admittedly inspired by Resident Evil 4, this scenario acts as a sort of hub through which to access the abodes of the four Lords and retrieve the objects, let’s call them that, that we will need to save Rosemary; or at least that’s what the mysterious tells us Duke, a monstrously obese merchant who in his first interventions quotes again the fourth chapter of the series and his colleague: “What are you buying, stranger?” However, getting around the Village is not easy, given the presence of the Lycan: werewolves that have become part of European folklore since the Middle Ages, ruthless and lethal, which in fact replace zombies as basic enemies but have substantially greater mobility and resistance, as well as hiding in full view on the roofs of the houses waiting for the prey on duty.

Lady Dimitrescu Resident Evil Village, Dimitrescu Castle seen from the distance The first mansion we visit in Resident Evil Village is Dimitrescu Castle, which is the fascinating background to the most interesting and successful phases of the campaign. In this case the authors took the Peles Castle, in Transylvania: built in the late 1800s by order of King Charles I of Romania, the building has been fairly faithfully reproduced in the game, both indoors and out. The haughty owner of the castle, Lady Dimitrescu, able from the very first moment to conquer the network thanks to his charm, is without a doubt one of the best characters that the Resident Evil series has ever given birth, as well as the first cue of a turning point in horror references that has brought the franchise closer to the Gothic world and to European traditions. Resident Evil Village, Lady Dimitrescu Alcina is in fact a vampire, but not only and not simply. Almost three meters tall, the deadly pallor and long-clawed noblewoman is inspired on the one hand by the Japanese legend of Hasshaku-sama, a spirit that attracts its victims, strictly male, imitating the voice of the people they love and wearing a big hat. On the other hand, it refers to a Hungarian serial killer who really existed at the end of the sixteenth century, the countess Elizabeth Bathory, who, according to the accusations of her servants and several other people, has stained herself with unspeakable actions, imprisoning, torturing and mutilating over six hundred young girls and then taking a bath in their blood. All themes that we find precisely in the representation of Lady Dimitrescu.

Beneviento woman Resident Evil Village, one of Donna Beneviento’s scary dolls Although the name of the second Lord of the Village recalls the legend of the witches of Benevento, most likely not by chance, the character and his disturbing mansion refer on the one hand to Japanese ghost stories, on the other hand to the wide horror tradition linked to the theme of dolls and finally to passive survival horror that are so fashionable from some years. Shortly after entering Casa Beneviento, in fact, Ethan loses all his equipment and therefore has to face an entire section of the campaign without being able to defend himself, but limiting himself to flee in the face of any threats; such as the gigantic and monstrous child who moves in the corridors and who brings to mind some sequences of PT, the famous demo created by Hideo Kojima which was to act as a prologue to Silent Hills.

Salvatore Moreau Resident Evil Village, the disturbing Moreau In the case of the third Lord of the Village, a deformed and pathetic creature that responds to the name of Salvatore Moreau, the references are quite clear and refer to the novel The Island of Doctor Moreau by HG Wells: the story of a castaway who is rescued by a mysterious vessel and then finds himself on an island inhabited by mutants, the result of monstrous experiments of a mad scientist. Of course, Resident Evil Village’s enemy is inspired by Doctor Moreau’s creatures rather than the doctor himself, given how Mother Miranda’s “gift” horribly transformed him, but just as his literary namesake is responsible for the experiments that come. conducted on the villagers using the lethal Cadou. A monster that creates other monsters, in short, and that in the final confrontation takes the form of a huge and creepy sea beast.

Karl Heisenberg Resident Evil Village, the evil Heisenberg The only one among the Lords of the Village who has not undergone any aesthetic mutation, Heisenberg, has a peculiar aspect and a deeply evil and opportunistic soul, but above all he has the power to control the magnetism and move the metal at will. His name obviously refers to that of Werner Karl Heisenberg, the German physicist author of important theories on ferromagnetism, but above all the father of quantum mechanics. The Heisenberg’s lair it is a sort of huge factory in which man conducts experiments on innocent people, just like his colleague Moreau, trying in this case to create the perfect union between man and machine, devoid of intellect, but endowed with lethal strength. One of his monsters has created a real case of alleged plagiarism for Resident Evil Village, since it refers to one of the creatures featured in the movie Frankenstein’s Army.