‘Resident Evil’: watch the first teaser trailers for the new live-action series

Netflix has released a couple of teaser trailers for its upcoming Resident Evil live-action series.

Following the reveal of the series in August 2020, the streamer shared the first teaser for the live-action series based on the video game franchise earlier this week. Inside that trailer was a QR code that, when scanned, took fans to a second trailer.

The series, which will arrive on Netflix on July 14, will tell a new story of the franchise spread over two timelines, focusing on the character Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick, from John Wick) and his two children, Jade and Billie.

The synopsis for the series reads: “In the first timeline, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are transferred to New Raccoon City. A manufactured corporate city, imposed just as adolescence is in full swing. But the longer they spend There, the more they realize that the city is more than meets the eye and that their father may be hiding dark secrets – secrets that could destroy the world.

“Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade in the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters: people and animals infected by the T. Jade virus, now At thirty, she struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets of her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.”

You can watch the two trailers below:

Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) is the series’ showrunner, while Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead) is serving as executive producer and will direct the first two episodes.

In addition to Reddick, the show stars Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nunez.

Last year, a film reboot titled Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City was released, starring Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen and Robbie Amell.

In a three-star review, NME’s Nick Levine wrote, “Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City succeeds on its own modest terms. It won’t rattle your nerves, but you’ll walk away having gasped and jumped enough to justify the price.” of the entrance”.