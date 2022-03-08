Resident explains the reasons behind the “tiraera” against J Balvin

Thursday of last week, a new chapter was written within the public controversy between the singer and songwriter Rene Perez, Residentand the interpreter J Balvin, after the Puerto Rican published a “tiraera” theme where he harshly attacks the Colombian. Within minutes, the video went viral, causing a stir on social media.

The same day, the former member of Calle 13 granted an exclusive interview of two hours and forty minutes to Jorge Pabón “Mollusco”, where he spoke at length about the “tiraera” song, but also answered the question that everyone is asking: why did you write and publish it? The interview was published on Friday.

The controversy between both artists originated in September 2021 after the nominations of the Latin Grammy where J Balvin urged the interpreters of the urban genre not to attend the ceremony because, in his opinion, the reggaeton artists were not being valued by the Academy. This provoked a reaction from Pérez, who recorded a video in which he disagreed with this position, letting the Colombian know that his music was like a “hot dog that people liked.”but that those who wanted to eat quality dishes had to go to a restaurant and not to a hot dog cart”.

At that time, the reaction of people on social networks was immediate, including that of some artists and musicians, who, according to Pérez, wrote to support him. “Once I shot that video, I thought maybe I wouldn’t have done it. But I uploaded it”Pérez explained in the interview with Pabón. “At that time I didn’t want to take phone calls, until the boxer called me Canelo Alvarez and he told me that Balvin was sad. I got angry because Balvin had called Canelo in the middle of his preparation for the fight against Caleb Plant. After speaking with the boxer, Residente agreed to call Balvin and that is what he did.

In a conversation between the two exponents of the urban genre, Balvin filled Pérez with compliments and they reached an agreement in which they would delete a tweet that the artist from Medellín uploaded and Resident would do the same with the video. Both kept their word, and Balvin even helped Pérez to delete the video, so that it would be reflected in all the versions on social networks. Once this was completed, Pérez concluded the call by asking Balvin “Here is everything, right?”

A day later, Residente receives a call from Balvin, which he cannot answer because he was in a meeting, and Two hours later he finds out that the Colombian had uploaded a photo in which he appeared in front of a hot dog cart, which had the word “suck it” written on it. This annoyed Pérez and he wrote to Balvin several times asking him to delete the photo. Also, he called him several times, but there was no answer.

“Five hours later, Balvin called me, when the photo was already viral and he told me ‘if you only knew, now I’m going to become a millionaire with this hot dog cart thing and I’m going to open a franchise.’ I was speechless, thinking ‘devil, he nailed me’. She played it very brutal, I give it to her in that part, but it was good pig”, explained Perez. “I hooked up and was very upset and talked to several people, including my brother Gabriel and everyone told me, ‘you have to make a song and throw it’. I told them I couldn’t do that, because it was going to be an abuse.”

It was at that time that Resident decided to record a second video, where he was more explicit and more direct to the point still. However, seeing that Balvin continued to take advantage of the “hot dog” theme, even going so far as to start selling merchandise with this theme, Pérez understood that he had broken the agreement they had reached and decided to write the ‘tiraera’.

“It was there that I said, ‘for the kids and for the respect that those who write songs deserve, I’m going to do this song’ educating the kids who don’t want to write anymore, because what they want is to be famous, that’s fine, but giving it another place and space, so that they know that they can also do this other”, mentioned the 44-year-old artist during the interview at his home in Los Angeles, California. “Also, let them know that they can have an income and support their family, but being honest, and being real with the art. That’s how I retaliated in the best way I can do it, which is writing.”

viral video

In several days, the theme of the song mixed by the Argentine producer Bizzarap and that appeared as part of the BZRP Music Sessions #49, has already had over 39 million views on Youtube. The artist divided the theme into several chapters, the first part is a criticism in general of the exponents of the urban genre and the other to Balvin.

This time, Residente was more direct and personal when composing a song of eight minutes and forty seconds, where almost four of them were dedicated to the figure of Balvin, accusing him of being a racist, a fool, calling him a pend…, a coward, identifying him as a privileged in his country and making fun of his participation in the soundtracks of the movies “Sponge On The Run” and “Pokémon”.

At one point in the interview with Mollusco, Resident hinted that he continued with the controversy and decided to make the song publicly seeking to leave a message where it was not necessarily something against J Balvinbut rather, the Colombian was a vehicle to send a message. “The reality is that this is not something against J Balvin specifically. It worries me that more things that are important in art are not being valued, because there are artists who have died making art”argued the natural singer from Trujillo Alto.

J Balvin wanted to stop the publication of the video

Originally, the video of Bizzarap, 23 years old, recorded in Los Angeles, was going to be released at Christmas time of 2021, but for technical reasons it could not be achieved, so the Resident himself set the publication date on December 23. February 2022, the day of his birthday. “But Balvin found out that he had recorded the song and the video, and he started calling half the world to stop it”Pérez explained, without being very clear how the Colombian found out. “This caused us to have to delay the video again. First, someone who is a friend of Balvin’s psychiatrist calls me to tell me that they were worried about him, as if scaring him that he might do something. He then wrote to Bizarrap and tried to explain that his career could be bad if he published the song. Something that I understood as a threat to the kid, but being super intelligent and showing courage, he went ahead with the subject. They even told us that they were going to call the president of the label.”

Residente justified his actions, explaining that this is part of the world of the urban genre, so it is something that Colombians must learn to deal with. “The most brutal thing is that he formed this revolution for a song. He is in the urban genre and these are things that happen. They don’t happen every day, but they are things you have to put up with or change your musical genre. Now, don’t go out there with gold teeth, get all screwed up, or put up a picture of a hot dog cart, so you’ll be scared later.”added the Puerto Rican. “Right now he is in a river, sticking a wooden stick into the eye of a crocodile. When the crocodile bites him, don’t let him cry. Balvin cannot continue doing what we had agreed could not happen.”