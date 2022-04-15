Resident: producer reveals luxurious requests from René Pérez when he came to Peru: “He asked me for the best suite in the country” | J Balvin | VIDEO | shows

the puerto rican Resident has caused many headlines in recent months after his tirade against J Balvin, who tried to boycott the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony. In the lyrics of the song, the Puerto Rican accused the Medellín-born of being racist and criticized his musical talent, since He assured that none of his songs has been created by the Colombian.

Likewise, René Pérez questioned the Colombian artist on more than one occasion for constantly showing off his luxurious life and his money, through his social networks. The former member of Calle 13 usually broadcasts a popular speech asking for better conditions for his compatriots, for which he has come to be branded a “communist” by some of his rivals.

Producer reveals luxurious requests from Residente when he came to Peru

César Ramos, a well-known concert producer in Peru, spoke a few days ago with Carlos Orozco for his YouTube channel and, among other things, he recalled the time that Residente came to Peru. The businessman revealed that he was surprised by the demands that René Pérez demanded of him during his stay in our country for the Vivo por el Rock 10 event.

“ I remember that I asked for many things that I did not expect. He caught me by surprise because I didn’t expect it from Residente. He expected more ‘quiet’ orders and then he asked me for things that were more difficult to obtain, such as many armored cars, the best presidential suite in the country “, beginning.

“ There were many top things, A1, that took my costs out of the box. In the end it was removed because the artist was already here and it had already been announced when he sent his orders, but they are little things that are happening ”, he added.

Resident congratulates Pharaoh Love Shady after his shooting

The media dispute between Residente and J Balvin caused Faraón Love Shady to come out in defense of the Colombian after recently publishing a tiradera against the Puerto Rican born. The Peruvian artist was surprised to learn that René Pérez responded to him via Instagram congratulating him on his most recent theme.

13.4.2022 | Resident’s response to Faraon Love Shady. Photo: Capture Faraon Love Shady/Instagram

“You’re the best. I’m your fan. Keep putting it hard and writing”, wrote the interpreter of “Flow HP” and “La Cátedra”.

Was a resident upset with J Balvin for his sister?

Producer Alex Taylor said that the reason why J Balvin and Residente fought is because the Colombian refused to collaborate with the rapper’s sister, as this was what started the confrontation between the two. “J Balvin refused to collaborate with René’s sister and found an opportunity to fight him. That leads him to his ego being hurt and he feels in the position of being able to bury it, “he revealed in an interview with Alofoke Radio, in the Dominican Republic.

Residente and J Balvin have been facing each other since October 2021. Photo: Instagram captures

Resident assures that he did not want to be a rapper

In an interview with “Creativo”, a program by Roberto Mtz, the interpreter of “Atrévete te te” revealed that he did not want to be a rapper, because his dream was another and he hopes to achieve it at some point. “When the pandemic started, I decided to do what I like the most, which is not rapping, it is making movies. I do rap as a hobby and that’s how I did Calle 13 and I couldn’t get out. It wasn’t bad, but I wanted to make movies, I didn’t want to be a rapper, it’s not my dream. I like to write, not to be an actor, but to direct. Not for a question of credits, but I have some ideas that I would like to capture visually ”, he limited.

Pharaoh Love Shady surprises with a song against Residente

The new theme song for Faraón Love Shady, which is dedicated to Residente after he launched his tiradera against J Balvin. In Arequipeño, at the beginning of the song, he quotes the hot dog, since the rapper offended the Colombian with this product during his controversial fight a few months ago. In addition, the Peruvian accuses the former member of “Calle 13” of being a communist. “In the past you said you were autistic just to cover up your communist fanaticism. I know that deep down you are also a racist, remember that Chavez was also a terrorist. You are not ashamed that you have to shoot Balvin with so many awards, that is not genius, ”he mentioned.

Pharaoh Love Shady criticizes Residente

Through his social networks, Pharaoh Love Shady sent a strong message to Residente, and even reminded him of his beginnings in the urban genre. “Resentful, why do you keep throwing the genre? When you started doing reggaeton and succeeded as a reggaeton artist. Now, old with your 40 years, you have a rapper’s delusion, you prefer not to be remembered as a reggaeton player anymore. What is that hypocrisy, resentful?” he expressed.