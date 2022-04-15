Entertainment

Resident: producer reveals luxurious requests from René Pérez when he came to Peru: “He asked me for the best suite in the country” | J Balvin | VIDEO | shows

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 30 3 minutes read

the puerto rican Resident has caused many headlines in recent months after his tirade against J Balvin, who tried to boycott the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony. In the lyrics of the song, the Puerto Rican accused the Medellín-born of being racist and criticized his musical talent, since He assured that none of his songs has been created by the Colombian.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 30 3 minutes read

Related Articles

A rhinoplasty at 12 years old?

8 mins ago

The series that are in fashion on Disney + Spain this day

10 mins ago

Emma Watson: 20 looks that prove she’s mastered the art of the red carpet

11 mins ago

Alfredo Adame confesses the romance he has with his manager

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button