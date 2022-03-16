Resident responded to the paisa rapper who came out in defense of J Balvin, “I don’t take it personally”

Colombian rapper Flako Gallego responded to the resident with a tiraera. Photos: AFP (file) @flakogallego and @jbalvin

The BZRP Music Sessions #49 with Residente continues to give people something to talk about. The Puerto Rican singer’s song, produced by Bizarrap and Trooko generated all kinds of comments and since it was published on March 3, 2022, it has remained in the highest lists of trends on YouTube, Spotify and social networks.

The song, which is actually a tiraera, for J Balvin, It generated a catastrophe on social networks and thousands of people have demonstrated for and against it. Some questioned the Puerto Rican for throwing so many taunts at the Colombian singer and assumed that he would not respond to this song, however, the session was not without a musical response from Colombia.

The rapper Flako Gallego from Medellindecided to respond to Residente’s tiraera and with a video posted on his social networks he left several sentences against the Puerto Rican. “I inform you, prodigy from Puerto Rico, that the most rapper thing you have is a photo with Aldo and Vico”, “On your island, being a social leader is too pleasant, but here in Colombia they would have killed you a long time ago,” “You already saw your privilege, that you are like a bully who bullies the weakest in the school.”

This video went viral and is close to reaching a million views on Instagram. In the comments there are many who applaud the tiraera with which he responded to Residente, even singers and producers have spoken out, as is the case with Maluma and Bullnene. Also some people labeled J Balvin and Resident to make a statement about this song and the Puerto Rican was the first to do so.

Although many might think that René could take the response to the Colombian rapper’s tiraera badly, it was quite the opposite, since the Puerto Rican wrote him a direct message on his Instagram and congratulated him for having released the song, he even claimed he didn’t take it personally, since he did write his own lyrics.

“I haven’t had time to listen but that you did is the right thing to do. Write. That’s the idea. thanks for putting”, Residente wrote to Flako Gallego in a direct message through Instagram. Later the Puerto Rican will send a new message.

“Na brother, I don’t take it personally. Less if you write your own lyrics. That is the idea of ​​the theme, that the kids know that the power of the word goes above any business. I hug my bro”, wrote Residente to Flako Gallego.

The Colombian rapper shared the messages on his social networks with a message in which he analyzes the situation, what happened to Residente’s song, his response and he even referred to the insults he received for having published the tiraera against the Puerto Rican singer.

“While you continue to insult me, and kill each other in the comments for my trash:@residente writes to me and understands that this is a sport.,@jbalvin is calm at home enjoying his family and his worldwide success. @flakogallego focused on his start in his career. Happy night, blessings to all, ”said the Colombian rapper on his social networks.

