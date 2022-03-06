Resident says he prayed for J Balvin’s mother; the Colombian expresses himself after tiraera

Resident and J Balvin they are still news. The first, who made a song in which he defends his own music and criticizes the Colombian, has had days of movement, criticism and praise on his social networks. Balvin was accused by Residente of wanting to prevent the song from coming out and moving his influences to achieve it, but it did not succeed and the topic was published, generating a large number of comments, as well as a multitude of articles in different media.

Each one also received applause from artists who follow them. Now, Resident published that she prayed for Balvin’s mother, Albita, who is hospitalized in a Medellín clinic due to covid-19.

J Balvin shares news about his mother and remains silent about Residente Resident and J Balvin: why the tiraera? Ricardo Montaner expresses himself about tiraera between Residente and J Balvin

In this way, he answered the criticism of those who have judged him for publishing the song in the midst of Alba Mery Balvin’s hospitalization. In his Instagram account he said that he even stopped the release of his song when he found out about Albita’s illness, as the paisa’s mother is known. “It’s a complicated issue what happened to him and all these two weeks, the mom. Just when he finds out that I’m going to make a mess of him, because I know when he found out, he starts uploading things about his mom and about him and me ‘stop everything, pray for the mom’. I myself, truly, I swear by my holy mother, I began to pray for his mother. I don’t pray every day, but I feel that they are heard,” said Residente.

And he added: “I did it at that time, but at the same time… Not everyone would do that, that, if they are going to throw me out and I have a sick son, I would not upload stories about my sick son so that throw me, ugly. I’m not saying he did it because of that, but it seemed to me that it was because that was right when he found out about it,” he said.

For his part, J Balvin posted a short message and is supposed to respond to what happened with Residente.

On his Twitter, J Balvin posted a brief “Love and affection”, which is supposed to be the answer to the song. The paisa singer declined to speak on this subject.