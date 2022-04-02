Resident visited Canelo Álvarez and Óscar Valdez

Midtime Editorial

They met! Rene Perez Joglaralso know as Resident visited the gym Canelo Team and lived with Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and with Óscar Valdez. Both the Puerto Rican and the Mexican (Canelo) shared a photograph of both through their respective Twitter accounts. Instagram.

Resident and Canelo

Similarly, the interpreter of “We are abnormal” released a series of Instagram stories where you could see a pleasant coexistence between Óscar Valdez, Canelo Álvarez and him. Residente also took the opportunity to train in the gym.

The multi-award winner grammys trained with 130 pound championwho is currently in continuous preparation to face the American boxer Shakur Stevenson next April 30.

Canelo in the lawsuit between Residente and J Balvin

Neither Saul “Canelo” Alvarez could stop the rivalry between René Pérez (Residente) and J Balvin. And it is that both musicians returned to put themselves in the eye of the hurricane for their musical rivalry, because the Puerto Rican launched this Thursday a new eight-minute song where he destroys the Colombian reggaeton player.

According to journalist Raúl de Molina, Canelo Álvarez tried to intervene between both musicians before Residente released his new song, because he is a good friend of both of themthis in order to smooth rough edges.

