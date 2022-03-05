Residente vs J Balvin: Residente reveals that even Canelo Álvarez tried to stop the lawsuit with J Balvin

Lto controversy exploded this week when the singer Residente launched the theme BZRP Music Sessions, in which he went with everything with him Colombian singer, J Balvin, to the point of calling him the ‘Logan Paul of reggaeton’.

The phrases against Balvin They occupy a large part of René’s session, which lasts just under nine minutes. This has generated all kinds of conversations, even involving Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

In an interview with Mollusco TV, the Puerto Rican revealed that when he launched the first video against Balvin for the boycott of the Grammysreceived hundreds of calls and messages, including the Mexican champion, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, to act as an intermediary in the situation with Balvin, since he is friends with both.

“I didn’t want to pick up the phone. he even called me Canelo Álvarez, I am a boxing fanatic and I was going to train with him the next day. He tells me ‘talk to him, he’s sad about this, you know I’m a friend of his’. in my mind i was ‘This bastard is clearly not a fan of boxing’, Balvin, I was more pissed off than this guy calls out Canelo for this stupid thing to distract him in the middle of the fight with Plant. I was this bastard calls him in the middle of the fight.”

Resident mentioned that after the conversation with the Canelo convinced him to talk to Balvin, but it all went wrong.

“I spoke with Canelo and he told me to call him. I called him and he started to tell me everything in a good way, she ended up doing a lousy deal, that’s why she is where she is without talent. TMe said ‘he exchanged you with deleting the tweet, which has no likes, with deleting your video’, which has millions of views in an hour and a board of artists letting off steam. And I ‘good business’, it seems fair to me (she said between laughs).

The Puerto Rican explains that, after downloading the video, Balvin took advantage of the situation by uploading an image against him to get financial benefit and go viral, and as an answer Residente released the new video that has been praised by many.