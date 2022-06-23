Residente’s “This Is Not America” wins award at Cannes Lion for its music video

Rapper, songwriter, producer and filmmaker, Residentreceived the “Grand Prix for Entertainment Lions for Music” for his music video “This Is Not America Ft. Ibeyi” at the Cannes Lions. This makes René Pérez one of the first Latino and urban artists to win this important recognition.

“This Is Not America” is a bold, political and graphic work produced by DoomsdayEntertainment Y Sony Music Latin in collaboration with the artist’s production company, 1868 Studios. Also, this music video won “Best Director”, “Best Music Video” and “Best Video Effects” at the Berlin MVA and “Best Video” at the AICP Awards.

Directed by French director, Gregory Ohrel and creatively directed by Residente, the music video for “This is Not America” It mixes the symbolism of different cultures: it portrays indigenous children sitting on disposable objects in representation of global capitalism, and, on the other hand, it places pre-Columbian monuments in the middle of first world panoramas.

the electronic band Ibeyialso contributed in the creation of the music video. Naomi Diazcontributed his percussions and his twin sister, Lisa-Kaindéthe choir sang: “We are here, we are always here, we did not leave, we do not leave, we are here to remind you if you want, my machete bites you.”

“This Is Not America” is the brainchild of Residente’s recent work with faculty from the Yale University and the New York Universitywhere they studied the brain waves of the artist together with the brain patterns of worms, mice, monkeys, flies, among others, to create musical frequencies that would become rhythms. This work began for the creation of her second solo album.