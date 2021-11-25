Residential real estate market, Nomisma forecasts 2024 – idealista / news

In his forecasts for the Italian real estate market, Nomisma has shown growth beyond all expectations favored by the huge resources associated with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). But be careful that it is not supported, as well as by real data, only by expectations. The third Real Estate Market Observatory is, as always, an optimistic outlook with caution. Here are the main news and what we can expect in the next quarter.

Italian economic growth beyond forecasts

According to chief economist of Nomisma Lucio Poma, i data on Italian growth they have been more upbeat this quarter than previously expected. If in the second quarter there was a +0.2 percent, now the forecasts are for growth of 2.7 and 2.6 per cent respectively in the next two periods, and of 6.1 per cent for the whole of 2021. S&P has, moreover, updated its outlook on Italy, changing it from stable to positive; even the export situation has now reached pre-covid levels.

To act as a needle of the balance inflation, which also in our country is under control at 2.9 per cent against 4 per cent in the euro area and 6 per cent in the US, due to the rise in the prices of raw materials which, according to Poma, is not just a contingent issue ; the shortage in supplies it risks being a structural issue for quite some time. Nevertheless, the confidence of consumers and businesses is growing and supports the desire to invest, even in brick.

Even the climate of confidence and consumers that business is growing out of optimism. Only employment does not grow as much as GDP due to the K-shaped growth of the Italian economy, with one component struggling to gain share while the other is growing linearly.







Buying a house in Italy, the prospects for 2021

After the break due to the pandemic, Luca Dondi, CEO of Nomisma, highlights how the interest shown in buying a home in Italy has been far greater than expected, involving over 3.3 million families who have decided to undertake the search for a new home.

The main trends, according to Dondi, are on the one hand the need to improve the inadequacies found during the pandemic buying a better home; on the other hand, the increase in purchase interest on the part of the 18-34 year-olds, so far only interested in renting or temporary solutions, thanks to the Sostegni Bis Decree.

Between reasons that lead to purchase, as mentioned, the main component is that of replacing the first home, which accounts for around 80 percent, while the investment component affects around 10 percent of purchase intentions (15 in large cities).







Buying a house in the suburbs: suburbanization

Yes he buys a house now mainly in the suburbs or out of the big center, for a phenomenon of suburbanization for some time now in search of more space and higher quality lifestyles. A first confirmation of the de-urbanization phenomenon can be found in the distribution of sales between the capital municipality and the remaining municipalities of the province, comparing the first half of 2021 with the first half of 2019. The sales market grew in the two-year period of 23, 6% (I semester 2021 / I semester 2019) and the provincial markets, outside the provincial capitals, contributed significantly to this increase.







Real estate sales, prices and leases in 2021: forecasts

According to Nomisma the real estate sales will exceed every rosiest forecast, settling on the 738 thousand units in 2024 (In the 2021 we will stop at 558 thousand), supported by discounts and decreasing sales times (12.2 percent and 5.5 months respectively for homes), while prices will also remain sustained also due to the lack of supply that characterizes the sector after the stop of the construction sites.

As for the house prices, the expected average increase is 1.8 per cent in 2021, which becomes 4.1 per cent if we talk about Milan. The half-year average change in house prices, equal to + 0.8%, reflects what has already happened in the first half, that is to say, growth expectations on the part of the offer, consistent with the climate of confidence in the market recovery. On an annual basis, the average variation in house prices, equal to + 1.6%, is the expression of a range that has + 4.1% in Milan as its upper extreme and -1.2% in Palermo as its lower extreme.

As for the rental fees, there was an increase of 1 per cent at the national level and of 2.1 per cent at the level of the city of Milan alone. Rental demand in 2021 did not recover to pre-Covid levels, after the erosion recorded during the pandemic when the propensity to buy prevailed. Compared to the levels of the first half of the year, the demand for the rental of a home has in any case grown by an average of 3.5 percentage points, up to an increase of 10 percentage points in the Venice mainland market.







Mortgage for home purchase, the situation in 2021

The use of credit for home purchases, with loan disbursements that should reach € 60.8 billion in 2021 and € 60.3 billion in 2024, without the subrogation component of “doping” the market. The enabling factor is the still extraordinarily low rates combined with the varied offer of the banks and the low riskiness of the mortgages already disbursed. In fact, we do not see a deterioration in credit such as to slow down the expansionary approach of the banks towards the granting of loans.

Despite the light increase in gross disposable income, in fact, the use of the loan by the demand is growing, having reached a coverage rate of 52.5% in the last year compared to 51.7% recorded in 2019.

Housing market in Italy, the factors of attention

According to Dondi, in 2022 it will be necessary pay attention to the evolution of some situations, including the expiry of the moratoriums, the probable defaults and loans due and the credibility of real estate valuations; however, according to the latest report on financial stability by the Bank of Italy, this latter aspect should reassure us regarding the absence of a real estate bubble risk in Italy.