Residents against S. Siro: “Anything to stop the mess”

The debate in Milan on the new San Siro is growing. As reported by the Corriere della Sera, the front of the “no” to the plant is compacting around the request for a referendum, which Mayor Sala does not seem willing in any way to grant, preferring instead the public debate.

Yesterday a flash mob was organized under the building of the Municipality of Milan, in which the opponents of the project reaffirmed their willingness to submit the question to popular consultation. “We confirm the will to start collecting signatures for a referendum that is not only local but that has a national scope: everything to stop the havoc” the residents of the area declare.

Mayor Sala takes a completely different opinion: “Referendums must be held on questions of an ethical and moral nature. We are delegated by citizens to make decisions and we cannot download our decisions onto them. This is why I am radically opposed “.

«It is always good to go into depth, but it is clear that if the question has to be the yes stage or the no stage, it would not be good. This is a responsibility that I have largely taken on. I took the companies to accept our conditions with time and patience and it seems to me a very good thing. So I don’t think there is more room for second thoughts “ concludes the mayor.