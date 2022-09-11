Residents against the MIR score: “It does not define you”

The countdown to access Specialized Health Training (FSE) has started. In recent weeks, the Ministry of Health has published the official date of the exam and the number of places for these tests for the 2022-2023 call for the MIR, EIR, FIR, PIR, QUIR, BIR and RFIR. Of the total places offered, 11,171, the MIR will have 8,550. For this reason, nerves are running high among students, who do not hesitate to share their concerns through their social networks. Faced with this situation, many residents have wanted to calm them down and advise them about the test.

One of them has been Alex, R1 in Endocrinology and Nutrition, who, faced with “people’s overwhelm with net and more MIR toxicities” admits that “your MIR score says nothing about who you are as a doctor or as a person.” “Nobody guarantees that you are going to get the same thing you have been getting in preparation,” adds the resident.

They don’t matter, plain and simple. Just like your MIR score, it doesn’t say anything about who you are as a doctor or as a person… It doesn’t say that either. Nobody guarantees that you are going to get the same thing that you have been getting in the preparation. — Mr. Granger(@alexrg97_) September 3, 2022

In his message, he assures that it is much more important “to focus on the concepts that have failed, not learned, and so on, than on a number that says nothing about anyone”confessing that in his case “he had a disaster of preparation and is currently in a hospital place that if he plans it better, it doesn’t work out.”

“An exam like the MIR cannot be a reason to sink us”

Precisely for that reason, and from his own experience, his best advice is to “go ahead and turn nets and percentiles off if necessary.” “Focus on the questions and concepts that fail you in the way that works best for you,” she says, in addition to emphasizing “do not look at anyone because each one is a world”. In addition, it underlines the importance of leaning “on your loved ones” and taking care of yourself. “You have to arrive at the exam excited and with the best attitude,” writes the resident.

I would also like to add that the MIR is a way of ordering ourselves to get a place. It is done. It does not mean that one place is better than another. The goals in life, both personal and professional, are different. Comparing with different criteria does not make any sense. — Mr. Granger(@alexrg97_) September 4, 2022

Lastly, he adds that “The MIR is simply a way of ordering us to take a place” and insists that this “does not mean that one square is better than another.” “The objectives in life, both personal and professional, are different for each one”, admits the resident, who concludes that “an exam, after everything that a medical student goes through during the six years of his career, does not have to be a reason to sink.”