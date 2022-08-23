residents furious against the shooting

The big cars of Vin Diesel and his gang are not at all welcome in a district of Los Angeles which opposes the filming of the tenth episode of the franchise.

the vroom-vroom untimely of the Toretto family is not to everyone’s taste. Indeed, according to the American media varietythe filming of Fast and Furious 10 is currently greatly disrupted. The reason ? Residents of a neighborhood in Los Angeles, where the tenth film in the fast and furious motorized franchise is currently filming, have stepped up to the plate against the production. Watch out for failure…

The residents, still according to Variety, expressed their dissatisfaction with the noise pollution of the filming and, inevitably, with the security conditions during the chase scenes. The inhabitants ofAngelino Heightsone of the oldest neighborhoods in the city of angels, have planned to demonstrate in the coming days against the filming of the four-wheel drive Hollywood blockbuster in order to prevent the film from being made under these conditions. A protest as a red light.

F&F10 to the point of death ?

The Variety article also explains that representatives of this district point to the permanent glorification of wild rodeos in the saga. Fast and Furious. Unauthorized car races, right in the city center, which have very real and terrible consequences when they invade the daily lives of local residents. Including injuries and deaths. The outlet points out that Los Angeles has seen a significant increase in auto rodeos since the COVID-19 pandemic that have involved pedestrian deaths. For now, neither Universal neither the team of the film have commented on these protests. The inhabitants of Angelino Heights should normally parade this Friday, August 26, 2022. The production of Fast and Furious 10 is still filming in the streets of the neighborhood. No handbrake yet followed by a neutral for Vin Diesel and his. Fast and Furious 10 is slated for a US theatrical release in late May 2023.