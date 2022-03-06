Residents of Northeast Florida evacuated due to fire

Panama City Florida — Residents of hundreds of homes on Florida’s northeast fringe were evacuated after a wildfire destroyed two homes and damaged 12 others in an area that has spent the past three years recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Michael, authorities said Saturday. .

Hundreds of thousands of acres of trees felled by the 2018 storm, combined with low humidity and high winds, have created the “perfect storm” for dangerous fires in Bay County, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a conference. press conference in Panama City.

“It’s not a surprise,” DeSantis said.

More than 200 firefighters and emergency personnel from across the Panhandle worked through the night to strengthen containment lines and protect homes. As of Saturday morning, the 1,500-acre (607-hectare) Adkins Avenue Fire was 30% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The agency has deployed more than a dozen bulldozers and numerous helicopters, and a burn ban was in effect in several parts of the region, authorities said in a news release.

DeSantis praised firefighters for saving hundreds of homes overnight.

“It’s a really sizable, very fast-moving fire,” he said.

Michael was the first Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Andrew in 1992 and only the fourth on record, when it entered Florida via Mexico Beach and Tyndall Air Force Base in October 2018. The hurricane was directly responsible for 16 deaths and some $25 billion in damage in the United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

It also left some 2.8 million acres (1.1 million hectares) of uprooted and uprooted trees in the Panhandle, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said at the news conference.

“Hurricane Michael left behind an additional threat to our communities — wildfires,” added Fried. “Forest fires are never easy to control. This additional fuel from dense pockets of vegetation left behind by Hurricane Michael is going to intensify wildfires.”

Officials with the Florida Forest Service said there was no timetable for the return of the evacuees.